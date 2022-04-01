Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 61 34 20 5 2 75 192 189
Providence 57 30 18 3 6 69 170 153
Charlotte 62 35 23 4 0 74 206 178
Hershey 63 30 24 5 4 69 175 171
Hartford 60 29 24 5 2 65 177 185
WB/Scranton 63 29 26 4 4 66 173 189
Bridgeport 62 27 25 6 4 64 183 187
Lehigh Valley 60 22 27 7 4 55 158 196
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 60 38 15 6 1 83 211 163
Laval 57 31 21 3 2 67 194 183
Toronto 59 32 23 3 1 68 199 194
Syracuse 61 30 23 6 2 68 185 192
Rochester 63 31 24 5 3 70 211 233
Belleville 57 30 24 3 0 63 174 177
Cleveland 62 23 27 8 4 58 171 212
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 61 40 11 5 5 90 205 153
Manitoba 60 34 20 4 2 74 185 171
Milwaukee 64 32 24 4 4 72 193 195
Rockford 57 28 24 4 1 61 170 179
Grand Rapids 62 27 27 6 2 62 169 193
Texas 59 24 24 6 5 59 183 197
Iowa 58 24 26 5 3 56 160 175
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 56 39 12 4 1 83 205 150
Ontario 57 36 14 4 3 79 224 178
Colorado 59 33 19 4 3 73 200 177
Bakersfield 56 29 17 5 5 68 183 161
Abbotsford 57 30 21 5 1 66 188 166
San Diego 55 26 26 2 1 55 169 172
Henderson 55 25 26 3 1 54 156 173
Tucson 55 20 30 4 1 45 148 214
San Jose 58 20 34 2 2 44 179 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-02 01:14 GMT+08:00

