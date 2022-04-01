SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|52
|39
|9
|2
|2
|82
|204
|125
|Huntsville
|52
|39
|11
|1
|1
|80
|179
|112
|Peoria
|51
|35
|9
|3
|4
|77
|190
|110
|Fayetteville
|52
|36
|14
|1
|1
|74
|178
|129
|Quad City
|52
|29
|14
|5
|4
|67
|176
|145
|Pensacola
|51
|28
|17
|5
|1
|62
|176
|150
|Evansville
|51
|26
|24
|1
|0
|53
|145
|139
|Roanoke
|52
|22
|23
|3
|4
|51
|162
|163
|Birmingham
|52
|16
|30
|5
|1
|38
|132
|183
|Macon
|51
|9
|37
|2
|3
|23
|111
|232
|Vermilion County
|52
|5
|42
|5
|0
|15
|75
|240
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Birmingham 2, Evansville 1
Pensacola 5, Macon 2
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
No games scheduled