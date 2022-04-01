SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 52 39 9 2 2 82 204 125 Huntsville 52 39 11 1 1 80 179 112 Peoria 51 35 9 3 4 77 190 110 Fayetteville 52 36 14 1 1 74 178 129 Quad City 52 29 14 5 4 67 176 145 Pensacola 51 28 17 5 1 62 176 150 Evansville 51 26 24 1 0 53 145 139 Roanoke 52 22 23 3 4 51 162 163 Birmingham 52 16 30 5 1 38 132 183 Macon 51 9 37 2 3 23 111 232 Vermilion County 52 5 42 5 0 15 75 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Pensacola 5, Macon 2

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled