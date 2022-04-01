Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 22:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 52 39 9 2 2 82 204 125
Huntsville 52 39 11 1 1 80 179 112
Peoria 51 35 9 3 4 77 190 110
Fayetteville 52 36 14 1 1 74 178 129
Quad City 52 29 14 5 4 67 176 145
Pensacola 51 28 17 5 1 62 176 150
Evansville 51 26 24 1 0 53 145 139
Roanoke 52 22 23 3 4 51 162 163
Birmingham 52 16 30 5 1 38 132 183
Macon 51 9 37 2 3 23 111 232
Vermilion County 52 5 42 5 0 15 75 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham 2, Evansville 1

Pensacola 5, Macon 2

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-04-02 01:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed
Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID