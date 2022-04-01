NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195 m-Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161 m-N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 m-Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185 a-Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204 a-Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183 Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 68 48 14 6 102 259 187 p-Calgary 67 40 18 9 89 234 165 c-Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207 p-Los Angeles 70 37 23 10 84 202 200 c-St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 p-Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219 Dallas 66 38 25 3 79 195 196 Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206 Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 San Jose 67 29 30 8 66 177 213 Anaheim 69 27 30 12 66 193 224 Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239 Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Chicago 0

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.