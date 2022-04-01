Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195
m-Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161
m-N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178
m-Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185
a-Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204
a-Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185
Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181
Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197
N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183
Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255
Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258
Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240
Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237
New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247
Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217
Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 68 48 14 6 102 259 187
p-Calgary 67 40 18 9 89 234 165
c-Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207
p-Los Angeles 70 37 23 10 84 202 200
c-St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191
Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195
p-Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219
Dallas 66 38 25 3 79 195 196
Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206
Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216
Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199
San Jose 67 29 30 8 66 177 213
Anaheim 69 27 30 12 66 193 224
Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239
Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236
Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Chicago 0

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.