All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195 28-6-0 18-9-6 12-2-2 Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204 25-7-2 18-12-3 11-6-0 Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 20-6-4 22-12-2 12-6-1 Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181 21-11-2 21-9-3 14-4-1 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 17-12-6 9-20-3 6-9-3 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 12-16-6 12-17-5 7-10-4 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 12-19-3 11-18-3 5-11-2 Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258 10-19-4 8-20-7 7-10-3

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161 25-5-4 20-10-4 12-7-1 N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 22-6-3 22-13-2 11-6-0 Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185 19-10-5 22-8-5 12-6-2 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 16-14-5 21-7-5 14-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183 18-13-4 12-14-5 9-6-2 Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255 18-14-3 14-17-2 8-15-0 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 13-15-6 8-20-5 5-11-4 New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247 16-14-3 8-24-2 9-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 68 48 14 6 102 259 187 27-4-3 21-10-3 13-5-3 Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207 24-7-2 17-13-3 10-8-1 St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 21-9-4 16-11-5 12-5-3 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 21-11-0 18-13-4 13-6-1 Dallas 66 38 25 3 79 195 196 21-9-1 17-16-2 13-8-2 Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216 19-13-2 14-13-8 13-6-5 Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239 11-17-5 13-17-5 4-13-5 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242 10-22-1 11-19-4 6-11-2

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 67 40 18 9 89 234 165 21-7-7 19-11-2 10-7-2 Los Angeles 70 37 23 10 84 202 200 18-14-4 19-9-6 9-8-3 Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219 22-12-0 16-13-5 15-5-0 Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206 20-13-3 17-15-1 13-5-1 Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199 14-14-5 18-14-4 8-5-5 San Jose 67 29 30 8 66 177 213 16-14-4 13-16-4 8-8-3 Anaheim 69 27 30 12 66 193 224 16-15-5 11-15-7 10-8-3 Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236 11-19-3 10-21-3 5-15-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Florida 4, Chicago 0

Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3

Boston 8, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SO

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Friday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.