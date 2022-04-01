Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 3 0 1 10 7 2
Columbus 2 0 2 8 10 5
Chicago 2 0 2 8 5 1
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 5 3
New York 2 1 1 7 8 4
Atlanta 2 1 1 7 8 8
D.C. United 2 2 0 6 5 4
Charlotte FC 2 3 0 6 6 7
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 5 10
New York City FC 1 2 1 4 4 4
New England 1 2 1 4 6 8
Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 5 8
CF Montréal 0 3 1 1 5 11
Inter Miami CF 0 3 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 9 2
Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 10 6 4
Minnesota United 2 0 2 8 4 2
Austin FC 2 1 1 7 11 3
FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 7 3
Colorado 2 1 1 7 6 4
LA Galaxy 2 2 0 6 4 4
Sporting Kansas City 2 3 0 6 4 8
Portland 1 1 3 6 6 8
Houston 1 1 2 5 3 3
Seattle 1 2 1 4 4 5
Nashville 1 2 1 4 3 5
San Jose 0 3 1 1 4 9
Vancouver 0 3 1 1 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 26

Charlotte FC 2, Cincinnati 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 3 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-02 01:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taiwan finance ministry reveals details of NT$10 million and NT$2 million winning receipts for Jan/Feb period
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taiwan announces fare hikes for international and domestic flights
Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed
Taipei's court strikes down men’s compensation claims after impounded Lamborghini destroyed
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID