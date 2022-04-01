Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 20:42
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddeo, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, escaped on March 28, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Taddeo, 64, pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in western New York denied Taddeo's request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that health problems including hypertension and obesity put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Prosecutors said medical records did not show that Taddeo was particularly unhealthy.

Taddeo had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house, also in Florida, in February.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking information about the circumstances of Taddeo's escape.

Updated : 2022-04-01 22:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen