Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 1, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;16;77%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;NW;14;48%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with hazy sun;27;14;Hazy and very warm;29;13;NW;9;25%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;15;10;Partly sunny;13;9;E;13;44%;26%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasingly windy;6;1;Periods of sun;7;-1;NNE;20;54%;27%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;7;0;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;NE;6;56%;11%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning sunny;24;13;Sunny and nice;26;15;ESE;18;34%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;5;-8;Colder;1;-2;SSW;13;94%;7%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;24;14;Mostly cloudy;27;20;ENE;12;69%;44%;3

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;21;14;A couple of showers;21;13;WSW;14;55%;84%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;23;17;A morning shower;24;17;SW;11;72%;70%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;33;15;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;16;NW;13;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;8;74%;75%;6

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;33;20;Partly sunny;33;19;ESE;10;47%;2%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;36;25;Cloudy, less humid;27;21;E;11;60%;40%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;15;5;Breezy in the a.m.;15;4;N;22;37%;31%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;15;3;Plenty of sun;18;4;SSW;10;30%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers;19;8;A bit of rain;14;3;WNW;13;78%;96%;2

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;8;0;Mostly cloudy;7;-4;N;18;46%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;21;11;A little p.m. rain;20;10;SE;8;68%;93%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;E;15;46%;3%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;7;1;Showers around, cold;6;1;NNW;26;58%;92%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and snow shower;3;0;Sun and clouds;6;-4;NNE;13;52%;38%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;26;12;A couple of showers;20;6;SW;26;55%;88%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;10;-1;A couple of showers;6;-1;SSW;9;83%;98%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;NNE;15;62%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;30;19;A t-storm around;29;19;ENE;9;43%;64%;12

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;5;SW;9;44%;7%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of clouds;32;22;High clouds and hot;35;19;NNW;12;6%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;16;Breezy in the a.m.;20;16;SE;35;66%;4%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;31;20;A morning shower;29;18;ESE;5;60%;70%;11

Chennai, India;Very warm;36;27;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;SSE;18;70%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;7;2;Periods of rain;7;2;NW;14;69%;92%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. shower;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;S;11;69%;73%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;6;-4;A shower in places;6;-3;NW;12;56%;42%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;25;19;Partly sunny;25;18;NNW;16;75%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;25;10;ENE;13;55%;2%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;S;11;73%;43%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;36;21;Hazy sun and hot;38;22;ESE;7;23%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Cooler;14;-2;Partly sunny, warmer;21;3;W;9;36%;41%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Partly sunny, warmer;37;24;S;13;55%;30%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;SSE;7;62%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;9;2;A shower or two;8;0;WSW;15;75%;81%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;25;9;Showers around;22;8;N;16;35%;87%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;17;12;Partly sunny;17;13;E;26;69%;26%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain this afternoon;19;16;Cloudy and cool;18;14;N;16;65%;29%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;26;16;A t-storm around;25;17;NE;9;66%;52%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;32;20;SE;12;63%;29%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Chilly with some sun;2;-7;Partly sunny;2;-4;W;9;62%;18%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;24;NW;11;71%;93%;3

Hong Kong, China;Rain and drizzle;21;12;A little a.m. rain;17;14;NNE;12;77%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;28;22;Increasingly windy;28;22;ENE;30;61%;88%;9

Hyderabad, India;Warm with sunshine;38;26;Mainly cloudy, warm;39;26;SE;10;29%;3%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;34;19;Sunny and hot;35;19;NNE;12;21%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;20;11;SW;27;54%;82%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;11;74%;76%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;38;25;Sunny;34;26;NNE;10;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;15;A p.m. t-shower;26;16;NNE;10;45%;73%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;26;6;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;6;NNE;12;23%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;38;22;W;12;24%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;26;17;A thundershower;26;17;SSW;9;76%;82%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;41;24;Sunny and very warm;41;27;N;13;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;14;7;A couple of showers;9;1;NW;12;89%;93%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with sunshine;31;25;Breezy with a shower;31;24;ENE;24;62%;87%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy, warm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;WSW;9;74%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;33;29;Mostly sunny;33;29;S;19;58%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;35;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;NW;7;70%;97%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;13;4;A little a.m. rain;13;4;WNW;10;72%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable clouds;32;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SW;13;66%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;High clouds;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;23;18;SSE;13;73%;36%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;7;Sun and clouds;17;7;NNE;15;52%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with a shower;8;-1;A shower or two;8;-1;NE;13;62%;81%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Warmer;21;12;Low clouds breaking;21;13;SW;10;71%;12%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;29;26;Mainly cloudy;30;26;SW;10;74%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;10;0;Chilly with sunshine;10;-1;NE;9;48%;1%;6

Male, Maldives;A shower in the p.m.;33;28;Clouds and sunshine;33;28;W;10;60%;30%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;WSW;5;86%;91%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;Mostly sunny;35;26;ENE;13;44%;4%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy, a p.m. shower;19;14;A thick cloud cover;19;15;SE;20;68%;87%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;Increasing clouds;29;14;NNW;10;20%;2%;12

Miami, United States;Humid;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;SSW;14;81%;91%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy in the p.m.;3;-1;A few flurries;4;-5;N;23;77%;52%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;26;A morning shower;33;27;ESE;17;60%;58%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;19;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;NE;13;64%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with a shower;5;-2;Mostly sunny;7;1;WSW;9;45%;13%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;5;0;A bit of snow;4;-2;NE;16;64%;98%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;Mostly sunny;32;27;WSW;11;63%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;A little a.m. rain;26;15;NNE;21;64%;93%;10

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;12;3;Breezy in the a.m.;12;6;S;18;31%;26%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;25;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;12;W;12;36%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;6;-1;A little a.m. rain;4;-2;WNW;21;81%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;11;4;High clouds;15;8;NNE;9;44%;10%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;5;-5;Partly sunny;8;-5;WNW;8;41%;21%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A little p.m. snow;2;-4;Milder;7;-1;SW;18;47%;16%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;15;70%;100%;9

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;11;80%;92%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon rain;31;23;Cloudy with showers;27;24;E;10;91%;99%;4

Paris, France;Rain and snow shower;5;0;Periods of sun;8;0;NNE;22;47%;19%;4

Perth, Australia;Inc. clouds;30;22;Rain and drizzle;29;22;ENE;18;57%;88%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;31;24;Afternoon t-storms;30;21;NNW;10;81%;100%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;NE;17;81%;92%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;33;21;Sunshine;34;20;ESE;12;48%;9%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;Cloudy with flurries;6;-3;N;18;52%;62%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;-3;Mostly sunny;15;-2;S;11;48%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;11;A little p.m. rain;19;12;SW;12;71%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;19;8;High clouds;21;9;NE;13;68%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;Partly sunny;31;24;SE;13;64%;71%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;7;4;A little a.m. rain;6;4;SE;19;85%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;5;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;5;-3;N;21;48%;1%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;25;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;SE;13;78%;98%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunny and very warm;35;21;NE;9;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;14;5;Breezy with rain;11;2;SSE;22;66%;99%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;3;-6;Partly sunny;5;-7;NE;9;56%;4%;3

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;18;9;Partly sunny;20;9;WSW;12;60%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;15;72%;61%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;28;23;Breezy with a shower;28;23;ESE;21;78%;92%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A morning shower;24;20;Humid with a shower;25;20;WNW;11;85%;90%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Sunny and delightful;24;11;ENE;10;16%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;26;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;SW;8;33%;6%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A brief shower;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;ENE;9;75%;71%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;2;Partly sunny;18;3;NE;8;44%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Mostly cloudy;12;6;SSE;12;66%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;14;2;Mostly sunny;14;0;WSW;11;50%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;13;7;Partly sunny;15;8;ENE;11;55%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;8;71%;73%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;19;7;A bit of rain;17;3;WSW;25;50%;96%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;28;24;A stray shower;28;23;E;23;68%;63%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-9;Periods of sun;6;-5;W;10;45%;19%;3

Sydney, Australia;Very windy, showers;19;16;Breezy with clearing;20;15;WNW;26;66%;30%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;17;14;Cloudy with showers;17;14;ENE;14;80%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;4;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;WNW;11;56%;40%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;NE;8;42%;6%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;21;8;Partly sunny, warm;24;10;NNE;9;39%;2%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;24;14;Sunny, nice and warm;26;16;ENE;12;15%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;27;18;Some sun;27;18;NNE;9;48%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Afternoon t-storms;19;11;Occasional rain;14;7;S;11;67%;100%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Some brightening;12;4;Mostly cloudy;12;5;SE;13;44%;5%;7

Toronto, Canada;Increasingly windy;4;-2;Increasing clouds;6;1;ESE;14;61%;94%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;24;14;Hazy sun;19;13;E;10;62%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;19;8;Sunshine and breezy;16;7;W;25;49%;25%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;8;-8;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-8;SSW;14;21%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Rain and drizzle;12;6;E;8;55%;97%;4

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;7;1;Cold with a shower;5;0;NW;15;60%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. shower;32;20;Cloudy and cooler;25;17;ESE;13;54%;44%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Cloudy and chilly;6;-4;N;24;47%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and colder;3;-1;Cloudy and chilly;5;-3;N;23;55%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;16;14;Partly sunny, milder;19;13;E;11;81%;9%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;37;25;Partial sunshine;35;25;WSW;12;54%;71%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;18;4;Partly sunny, mild;18;6;NE;6;38%;0%;6

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-04-01 22:09 GMT+08:00

