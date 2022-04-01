Online Dating Application Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Online Dating Application Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Online Dating Application Market by region.

Online Dating Application Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Online Dating Application Market .

Online dating application is a dating service which is presented through the smart phone application by taking the advantage of GPS location capabilities and have easy access to the digital photo galleries and the mobile wallets for enhancing the traditional nature of the online dating. The global Online Dating Application market is being driven by rising usage of smartphones and internet penetration along with changing perception of online dating. Furthermore, rising single adult population across the world, will provide new opportunities for the global online dating application industry. For instance,. the dates registered on OkCupid platform increased by about 700% between March 2020 to May 2020. Also, according to KeyUA organization repot, The average number of subscribers for Match Group dating services has been grew 11% by the end of year 2020 compared to 2019. As a result, increased in usage and subscribers of online dating platforms will serve as a catalyst for the Online Dating Application industry in the future. However, surge in number of online scams, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global online dating application market. Rising proliferation of the smartphones and the rise in usage of the internet makes the North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the increasing young generation and rising uses of online dating application among young generation in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tinder

Bumble

Plentyoffish

OkCupid

Badoo

Grindr LLC

eHarmony, Inc.

Spark Networks, Inc.

The Meet Group, Inc.

rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Matchmaking

Social dating

Adult dating

Niche dating

By Subscription:

Annually

Quarterly

Monthly

Weekly

By Demographics:

Adult

Baby Boomer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Online Dating Application Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

