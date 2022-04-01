Taiwan donates US$1 million each to 5 countries for Ukrainian refugee aid

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announces the results of relief actions for Ukraine at a news conference Friday. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announces the results of relief actions for Ukraine at a news conference Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is donating US$1 million (NT$28.67 million) each to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia in order to help refugees from Ukraine, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced Friday (April 1).

A monthlong campaign to raise funds from the public for the refugees was coming to an end Friday night with a total of more than NT$942 million, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also said.

At a news conference presenting the result of the relief actions, Wu also highlighted two previous rounds of donations by MOFA, CNA reported. On March 7, Taiwan gave US$3.5 million to Poland, and on March 15, it donated a further US$6.5 million to the same country, US$1.5 million each to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, and US$500,000 to Lithuania for use by units and relief organizations in the region.

A total of 2,000 volunteers in Taiwan also collected 650 tons of goods including clothes and medicine for the refugees. MOFA had sent 12 batches of goods to Slovakia, while the rest would be flown to Poland, Wu said.

In addition, the government was currently discussing with foreign representative offices in Taipei and with universities how to allow more students from Ukraine to start and complete studies in Taiwan.

