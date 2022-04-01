Alexa
South Africa 314-8 vs. Bangladesh, Bavuma out for 93

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 18:41
DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa was 314-8 at lunch on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh on Friday after Temba Bavuma was dismissed for 93 to again miss out on a century.

Bavuma completed his 18th test half-century on the first day but has still only got one test hundred to his name, back in 2016.

He fell seven runs short this time when he was bowled by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-76).

Bavuma's innings helped push South Africa to a solid first-innings total after being put in to bat by Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban.

Bavuma built a half-century partnership with Kyle Verreynne (28) on Day 1 and another with Keshav Maharaj (19) on Day 2.

Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder fell off successive balls to pace bowler Khaled Ahmed, who had figures of 3-80 to lead Bangladesh's bowling effort.

Tailenders Simon Harmer (8 not out) and Lizaad Williams (6 not out) were still at the crease at the lunch break.

South Africa resumed Friday on 233-4.

