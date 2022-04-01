Alexa
Taiwan's 3rd shot rate reaches 50% amid Omicron surge

83% have received one COVID vaccine dose, 78% given second

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/01 17:38
(CNA photo)

TAPEI (Taiwan News) — The percentage of Taiwanese who have received a third COVID vaccine dose has surpassed 50%, as Taiwan begins to see a spike in Omicron cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 104 local COVID cases, the most since 130 were reported on June 24, 2021, 281 days previously. He also announced the vaccine coverage rate for the first dose has reached 83.43%, 78.36% for the second dose, and 50.12% for the third dose, which is considered a booster shot.

As for the vaccine coverage rate among the elderly, 82.8% have received one jab, 78.5% have been given the second shot, and 63% have opted for the booster.

Meanwhile, Foxconn founder Terry Guo (郭台銘) told the media he is willing to help acquire more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID vaccine, but he has not received any requests from the Ministry of Health and Welfare for additional purchases. When asked by the media whether the CECC was in talks with Gou to acquire more BNT jabs, Chen said that although Taiwan faced a vaccine shortage last year, supplies are now sufficient.

Chen pointed out that Taiwan has signed a contract with Moderna for 20 million doses this year. Thus far, 4.2 million doses have arrived and he added that 15 million more doses are on the way.

Since each booster shot only requires half of an original Moderna dose, there will be enough in the remaining shipment of 15 million doses for 30 million people. As to whether Taiwan will start administering a fourth dose, Chen said there are enough supplies, but the CECC will need to determine the most appropriate and effective timeframe to offer a second booster.
