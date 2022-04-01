Taiwan thanks Danish Parliament for supporting WHA participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (April 1) thanked the Danish Parliament for passing a resolution supporting Lithuania and calling for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) on Thursday (April 31).

The resolution was approved unanimously, with 103 votes in favor and zero abstentions, according to a MOFA press release.

The Danish Parliament expressed concern over the economic row between Lithuania and China, urging the Danish Government and the EU to stand united in support of Lithuania. The parliament also welcomed the EU's filing of a lawsuit against China's coercive tactics at the World Trade Organization.

It demanded the Danish government to cooperate with the EU and actively support member states facing illegal economic coercion. It also called for increased pressure on China in EU-China relations and other related issues, and to allow Taiwan to gain observer status in the WHA.

“Denmark is a like-minded partner of Taiwan and supports Taiwan's participation in international affairs,” MOFA said.

The ministry noted that in April 2021, the Danish Parliament passed a resolution supporting Taiwan's inclusion in the WHA. MOFA said it will continue to expand cooperation between Taiwan and Denmark.