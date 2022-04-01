Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/01 15:01
A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Internally displaced people look out from a bus at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urba...
Loena Hendricks of Belgium performs in the women free program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Montpellier, south of France, Friday, March...
A family hug as they look at names on the National COVID Memorial wall in London, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of t...
People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of U.S. Dollar and Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow's downtown, Russi...
A Ukrainian serviceman tries to avoid being bitten by an ostrich at a heavily damaged private zoo as soldiers and volunteers attempted to evacuate the...
Refugee Olga, background, with her children depart to Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, Ukraine from the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on We...
A man in seen through the front screen of a damaged car after a Russian attack on the previous night in the residential area of Mikolaiv, Ukraine, on ...
Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross, reacts while she says goodbye to her son as her grandson looks on, in Mykolaiv, sou...
A Ukrainian special police officer walks next to a destroyed building as he patrols during night curfew in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (...
Demonstrators dance around a burning an effigy of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war action in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, March 27...
A journalist walks amid the destruction after a Russian attack in Byshiv, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian Preside...
A depictions of the Terminator, made from automobile transmission parts, is placed near a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. About 3...
A soldier comforts Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ro...
A child refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine with her family grimaces as she sits in a bus after crossing the border by ferry at the Isac...

MARCH 25 – 31, 2022

The war in Ukraine continued to dominate coverage, from refugees arriving in Poland to a private zoo being evacuated in Yasnohorodka; this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

