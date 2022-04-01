39 Taiwan schools declare closures due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With new COVID cases being reported in multiple locations across Taiwan and many teachers and students reportedly infected, 39 schools have announced either the closure of the whole campus or the suspension of specific classes.

Taipei City

Shih Hsin University — closed until April 6, courses for classmates of confirmed cases to be taught online until April 8

University of Taipei — Closed until April 11, distance learning provided from April 6-8

Affiliated Experimental Elementary School of the University of Taipei — closed until April 8

Daojiang Senior High School of Nursing and Home Economics — classes suspended for over 30 students

Taipei Municipal Xing'an Elementary School — classes suspended for 26 students and four teachers

Dongmen Elementary School — closed until April 3, classes will resume after Tomb Sweeping Festival ends

National Taipei University of Business — closed until April 11, switched to online learning

New Taipei City

Haishan Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of infected student until April 11

An unnamed elementary school in Sanxia District — closed until April 11

Yilan County

Luodong Junior High School — closed for 10 days starting March 31

Municipal Kaixuan Elementary School — closed until April 11

Shin Sheng Elementary School — closed until April 11

Keelung City

Dingnei Elementary School — closed on April 1.

Chungyu University of Film and Arts — closed, all classes switched to online learning April 11

Nan Rong Junior High School — closed on March 30, to reopen on March 31 Class tied to confirmed case suspended from March 10 to April 8 and will resume on April 11

National Taiwan Ocean University — campus closed, will switch to online learning from March 29 to April 10

Er Xin High School — closed until April 5

Hsinchu City

Guan Dong Elementary School — closed until April 10

Hsinchu County

National Hsinchu Special School — classes suspended for 10 days for 59 elementary and high school students

An unnamed private kindergarten in Xinfeng Township — closed for 10 days

Taoyuan City

Dongshi Elementary School — closed from March 26 to April 1, classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 4

Chungyuan Christian University — closed until April 10, classes switched to online learning

Chung-Yuan Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 11, classes for the rest of the school resume on April 8

Ruifeng Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for the rest of the school resume on April 8

Giraffe English on Renhe Branch — closed until April 11

Sesame Street English Daying Branch — closed until April 11

Swan Castle Preschool — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for the rest of school resume on April 8

RenHe Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for rest of school resume on April 8

Hsin-Po Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for rest of the school resume on April 8

Fudan Senior High School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 4, normal classes for rest of school

Taoyuan Municipal Taoyuan Senior high school — First-year and third-year dance courses are canceled until April 9, rest of classes suspended until April 6

Taoyuan Municipal Jhongli Commercial High School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for rest of school resume on April 8

Da-Yeh Elementary School — closed until April 6

私立點創舞蹈短期補習班 (private short term dance school) — closed until April 6

Wesley Kids English School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for rest of the school resume on April 8

Kaohsiung City

Shu-Te University — closed from March 30 to April 1

The Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University — closed for 10 days

Taitung County

Yong An Primary School — closed until April 8

Hualien County