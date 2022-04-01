39 Taiwan schools declare closures due to COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With new COVID cases being reported in multiple locations across Taiwan and many teachers and students reportedly infected, 39 schools have announced either the closure of the whole campus or the suspension of specific classes.
Taipei City
- Shih Hsin University — closed until April 6, courses for classmates of confirmed cases to be taught online until April 8
- University of Taipei — Closed until April 11, distance learning provided from April 6-8
- Affiliated Experimental Elementary School of the University of Taipei — closed until April 8
- Daojiang Senior High School of Nursing and Home Economics — classes suspended for over 30 students
- Taipei Municipal Xing'an Elementary School — classes suspended for 26 students and four teachers
- Dongmen Elementary School — closed until April 3, classes will resume after Tomb Sweeping Festival ends
- National Taipei University of Business — closed until April 11, switched to online learning
New Taipei City
- Haishan Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of infected student until April 11
- An unnamed elementary school in Sanxia District — closed until April 11
Yilan County
- Luodong Junior High School — closed for 10 days starting March 31
- Municipal Kaixuan Elementary School — closed until April 11
- Shin Sheng Elementary School — closed until April 11
Keelung City
- Dingnei Elementary School — closed on April 1.
- Chungyu University of Film and Arts — closed, all classes switched to online learning April 11
- Nan Rong Junior High School — closed on March 30, to reopen on March 31 Class tied to confirmed case suspended from March 10 to April 8 and will resume on April 11
- National Taiwan Ocean University — campus closed, will switch to online learning from March 29 to April 10
- Er Xin High School — closed until April 5
Hsinchu City
- Guan Dong Elementary School — closed until April 10
Hsinchu County
- National Hsinchu Special School — classes suspended for 10 days for 59 elementary and high school students
- An unnamed private kindergarten in Xinfeng Township — closed for 10 days
Taoyuan City
- Dongshi Elementary School — closed from March 26 to April 1, classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 4
- Chungyuan Christian University — closed until April 10, classes switched to online learning
- Chung-Yuan Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed case until April 11, classes for the rest of the school resume on April 8
- Ruifeng Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for the rest of the school resume on April 8
- Giraffe English on Renhe Branch — closed until April 11
- Sesame Street English Daying Branch — closed until April 11
- Swan Castle Preschool — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for the rest of school resume on April 8
- RenHe Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for rest of school resume on April 8
- Hsin-Po Elementary School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for rest of the school resume on April 8
- Fudan Senior High School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 4, normal classes for rest of school
- Taoyuan Municipal Taoyuan Senior high school — First-year and third-year dance courses are canceled until April 9, rest of classes suspended until April 6
- Taoyuan Municipal Jhongli Commercial High School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for rest of school resume on April 8
- Da-Yeh Elementary School — closed until April 6
- 私立點創舞蹈短期補習班 (private short term dance school) — closed until April 6
- Wesley Kids English School — classes suspended for classmates of confirmed cases until April 11, classes for rest of the school resume on April 8
Kaohsiung City
- Shu-Te University — closed from March 30 to April 1
- The Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University — closed for 10 days
Taitung County
- Yong An Primary School — closed until April 8
Hualien County
- Tzu Chi University — closed until April 10, classes switched to online learning