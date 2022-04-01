Alexa
Taiwan's Mirage fighters return to skies

French-built aircraft grounded for more than 2 weeks after crash

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/01 15:06
Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter takes off.

Taiwan Mirage 2000 fighter takes off. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s fleet of Mirage 2000 fighters returned to the skies on Friday (April 1) after being grounded due to one of the aircraft crashing into the sea on March 14.

The Air Force said on Thursday that after inspections, Mirage jet missions had been partially restored.

Additionally, Taiwan purchased new parts for its French-built MICA and Magic II missiles last year for NT$3.7 billion (US$128.95), with the first batch arriving in November, the Liberty Times cited a military official as saying. These two types of missiles are more than 24 years old and there are signs of deterioration.

The new parts will ensure they can be used for a longer time.

The MICA is a medium-range missile that can be launched by a fighter jet or launched from a mobile platform. It can reach a top speed of Mach 4 and has a range of up to 80 kilometers.

The Magic II missile is a short-range air-to-air missile that has a speed of Mach 3 and a range of up to 15 kilometers.
