The Washington Monument is seen as lights from Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, shine bright on approach to land on the South Lawn of the ... The Washington Monument is seen as lights from Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, shine bright on approach to land on the South Lawn of the White House, early Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Washington, as the president returns from a four-day trip to Europe. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The setting sun reflects off of power lines as a motorist in a pickup truck travels on the Trans-Canada Highway in Walhachin, British Columbia, west o... The setting sun reflects off of power lines as a motorist in a pickup truck travels on the Trans-Canada Highway in Walhachin, British Columbia, west of Kamloops, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Mississippi Department of Transportation digital message board warns drivers along I-55 southbound in Jackson of a tornado warning during a rainst... The Mississippi Department of Transportation digital message board warns drivers along I-55 southbound in Jackson of a tornado warning during a rainstorm during the outbreak of severe weather in the state, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Firefighters move along the burn scar in a meadow where a wildfire is burning near the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Sunday, March 27, 202... Firefighters move along the burn scar in a meadow where a wildfire is burning near the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bianca Kulback, 57, walks over sandbags stacked around her home during a rain storm in Silverado Canyon, Calif., Monday, March 28, 2022. A vigorous la... Bianca Kulback, 57, walks over sandbags stacked around her home during a rain storm in Silverado Canyon, Calif., Monday, March 28, 2022. A vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through California on Monday, bringing flood worries as rain fell across wildfire burn scars. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider speaks with members of the press in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, March 31, ... "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider speaks with members of the press in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. Schneider was visiting the White House to participate in Transgender Day of Visibility. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Creighton guard Tatum Rembao (2) and guard Payton Brotzki (33) react during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Iowa State i... Creighton guard Tatum Rembao (2) and guard Payton Brotzki (33) react during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Iowa State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Kansas' David McCormack and Providence's Jared Bynum go after a loose ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round o... Kansas' David McCormack and Providence's Jared Bynum go after a loose ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 25, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sun... Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

New York Islanders' Ross Johnston, right, punches Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 27, 202... New York Islanders' Ross Johnston, right, punches Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio, during a casualty retu... A U.S. Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio, during a casualty return, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base. According to the Department of Defense, Speedy died March 18, in an Osprey crash during a NATO exercise in Norway. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MARCH 25 - 31, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

