Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, most in 281 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 104 local COVID cases on Friday (April 1), the most since 130 were reported on June 24, 2021, 281 days previously.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 132 imported cases. The command center did not report any new deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 104 local cases reported include 45 males, 59 females ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Forty COVID cases were reported in New Taipei City, 20 in Taoyuan City, 20 in Keelung City, 12 in Taipei City, four in Changhua County, three in Hualien County, two in Taichung City, two in Kaohsiung City, and one in Hsinchu County.

Imported cases

The 132 imported cases include 71 males, 59 females, and two cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 75 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 57 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 22 to March 31 from Indonesia (23 cases), Vietnam, Thailand, the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, France, Italy, India, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Finland, China, Japan, and the U.K. The country of origin of 49 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 7,033,816 COVID tests, with 7,009,862 coming back negative. Of the 23,629 confirmed cases, 7,602 were imported, 15,973 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 136 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.