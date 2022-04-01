Pharmacovigilance Market Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2030

The global pharmacovigilance market size was US$ 6.79 billion in 2021. The global pharmacovigilance market size is forecast to reach US$ 16.25 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pharmacovigilance involves the detection, assessment, understanding, and prevention of adverse effects related to medicine or vaccination. A medicine or vaccine must undergo rigorous testing for safety and efficacy through clinical trials before it can approve for use. Thus, the main goal of pharmacovigilance is to ensure that health products are used safely and effectively, especially by providing timely information about their safety to patients, healthcare professionals, and the public. Therefore, pharmacovigilance helps protect patients and maintain public health.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A strict regulatory framework governing drug delivery, and an increase in the number of adverse events caused by drugs, are creating new growth opportunities for the global pharmacovigilance market.

Increasing clinical errors, enhanced clinical infrastructure, and pharmaceutical manufacturing are helping to reduce deadly adverse drug reactions, fueling global pharmacovigilance industry growth.

The government’s requirements for post-marketing surveillance, including clinical trial execution, are forecast to drive demand for the global market during the forecast period.

Insufficient skilled personnel may slow the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVD-19 has a positive impact on the global market. COVID-19 infection affected businesses, communities, industries, and lives worldwide. Although several potential therapies exist to treat a Coronavirus-induced infection, safety reporting and medical monitoring are essential. Medications such as Remdesivir and other old drugs, such as Lopinavir/Ritonavir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), were being repurposed in order to treat COVID-19 infections. Several of these medicines have already been submitted to Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) individual case safety reports database called VigiBase for investigation of suspected adverse drug reactions. It illustrates the increased demand for pharmacovigilance services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant in the pharmacovigilance market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. In the region, there are many companies offering pharmacovigilance services. Additionally, rising drug manufacturing, growing investments in biopharmaceutical research & development, and the increasing number of cancer cases in the region are forecast to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is forecast to grow at a fast rate over the forecast period. These services are becoming increasingly popular in developing nations like India and China. The increasing population in these countries should also increase the demand for these services during the forecast period. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global pharmacovigilance market are:

Accenture plc

Linical Accelovance

Cognizant

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

IBM Corporation

ArisGlobal

ICON plc

Capgemini

ITClinical

FMD K&L

IQVIA

TAKE Solutions Limited

PAREXEL International Corporation

BioClinica Incorporated

Wipro Limited

United BioSource Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global pharmacovigilance market segmentation focuses on Service Provider, Product Life Cycle, Type, Process Flow, Therapeutic Area, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Provider

In-house

Contract Outsourcing

Segmentation based on Product Life Cycle

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Segmentation based on Type

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

Segmentation based on Process Flow

Case Data Management Case Logging Case Data Analysis Medical Reviewing & Reporting

Signal Detection Adverse Event Logging Adverse Event Analysis Adverse Event Review & Reporting

Risk Management System Risk Evaluation System Risk Mitigation System



Segmentation based on Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Respiratory Systems

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

