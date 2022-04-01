Pharmaceutical Glycerine Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030

The global pharmaceutical glycerine market size was US$ 99.86 billion in 2021. The global pharmaceutical glycerine market size is forecast to reach US$ 256.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Pharmaceutical glycerin is a natural organic compound usually called glycerol or glycerin and used as an excipient by pharmaceutical manufacturers. The humectant properties of glycerin make it useful in numerous pharmaceutical and medical preparations, including improving smoothness and lubrication. The most common applications are in the formulations of suppositories, cough syrups, elixirs, and expectorants.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The growing use of glycerin in the treatment of eye pressure conditions such as glaucoma and during eye surgery drives the global market growth.
- Increasing the use of glycerin as a substitute for alcohol in herbal and botanical tincture preparations is forecast to fuel the global market growth.
- Pharmaceutical glycerin’s side effects, such as diarrhea, polyuria, nausea, and dry mouth, slow down the overall market’s growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global pharmaceutical glycerine market growth. In recent years, demand for glycerin has increased due to its use as a component of hand sanitizers, soaps, hand washes, and detergents. Various studies confirm that sanitizers are an effective way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus throughout the world. Hand rubs contain small amounts of glycerol. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization recommended hand sanitizers containing glycerol in conjunction with hydrogen peroxide, ethanol, and other chemicals. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for glycerin in hand sanitizers.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the pharmaceutical glycerine industry in 2021 and is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. The presence of top glycerin producers such as Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Japan plays a major role. In terms of production technologies and securing production capacities within the region, this has led to a competitive environment. In addition, China, India, and the South East have had favorable growth in end-use industries in the market.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global pharmaceutical glycerine market are:
- DuPont
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Universal Preserv A Chem Incorporated
- TCC Glycerine
- Procter and Gamble Co
- Godrej Group
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Renewable Energy Group, Incorporated
- Reagents Company
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global pharmaceutical glycerine market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
- Excipient
- Glycerin As Care Product
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
