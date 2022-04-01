Pharmaceutical Glycerine Market Size 2022 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030

The global pharmaceutical glycerine market size was US$ 99.86 billion in 2021. The global pharmaceutical glycerine market size is forecast to reach US$ 256.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical glycerin is a natural organic compound usually called glycerol or glycerin and used as an excipient by pharmaceutical manufacturers. The humectant properties of glycerin make it useful in numerous pharmaceutical and medical preparations, including improving smoothness and lubrication. The most common applications are in the formulations of suppositories, cough syrups, elixirs, and expectorants.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing use of glycerin in the treatment of eye pressure conditions such as glaucoma and during eye surgery drives the global market growth.

Increasing the use of glycerin as a substitute for alcohol in herbal and botanical tincture preparations is forecast to fuel the global market growth.

Pharmaceutical glycerin’s side effects, such as diarrhea, polyuria, nausea, and dry mouth, slow down the overall market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global pharmaceutical glycerine market growth. In recent years, demand for glycerin has increased due to its use as a component of hand sanitizers, soaps, hand washes, and detergents. Various studies confirm that sanitizers are an effective way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus throughout the world. Hand rubs contain small amounts of glycerol. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization recommended hand sanitizers containing glycerol in conjunction with hydrogen peroxide, ethanol, and other chemicals. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for glycerin in hand sanitizers.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the pharmaceutical glycerine industry in 2021 and is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. The presence of top glycerin producers such as Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Japan plays a major role. In terms of production technologies and securing production capacities within the region, this has led to a competitive environment. In addition, China, India, and the South East have had favorable growth in end-use industries in the market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global pharmaceutical glycerine market are:

DuPont

Cargill, Incorporated

Universal Preserv A Chem Incorporated

TCC Glycerine

Procter and Gamble Co

Godrej Group

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Renewable Energy Group, Incorporated

Reagents Company

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global pharmaceutical glycerine market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Excipient

Glycerin As Care Product

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

