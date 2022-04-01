Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Neuromodulation Market 2022 Regional Growth, Demand, Share, Challenges, Opportunities and 2030 Forecast Research Report

By Report Ocean
2022/04/01 04:28

The global neuromodulation market size was US$ 2636.4 million in 2021. The global neuromodulation market size is forecast to reach US$ 4,442.50 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC914

Neurological disorders include disorders affecting the brain and nerves throughout the human body and the spinal cord. Neurological disorders include acute spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), ataxia, bell’s palsy, brain tumors, cerebral aneurysms, epilepsy, and seizures. A variety of symptoms result from biochemical, structural, or electrical abnormalities in the brain, spinal cord, or other nerves, including memory loss, poor mental ability, inability to coordinate, and constant or sudden headaches. Neuromodulation technology uses either stimulation or modulation of brain activity to bring about a change in the nervous system.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

  • The growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, strokes, and brain tumors is driving the global neuromodulation market.
  • The increase in the prevalence of brain disorders and the increased adoption of neuromodulation devices in developed countries drive the global market.
  • The advancement of neuromodulation devices and the approval of new products by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are forecast to fuel the global market growth.
  • The high cost of equipment and lack of awareness about neuromodulation devices may slow down the overall market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth. The spread of COVID-19 caused severe public health concerns. Hospitals and clinics worldwide were reforming to provide better healthcare and increase hospital capacity. According to Livanova, a medical technology firm, reports a decrease in neuromodulation sales due to a decline in both new patient and service implant procedures. In addition, many countries implemented lockdown protocols in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In order to treat patients with COVID-19, healthcare resources had diverted from elective procedures. The delay and the subsequent public health measures throughout 2020 contributed significantly to a decline in the number of neurosurgeries performed.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC914

Regional Insights

North America accounted for a large share of the global neuromodulation market in 2021 and is forecast to retain its lead throughout the forecast period. As a result of the growing prevalence of neurological diseases, the presence of major players for the development of neuromodulation devices, and well-established infrastructure in the region.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to experience lucrative growth in the neuromodulation industry. A growing number of hospitals, an increase in epilepsy cases, and an aging population contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global neuromodulation market are:

  • LivaNova PLC
  • Nevro Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • NeuroSigma
  • Neuronetics
  • Bioventus Incorporated
  • NeuroPace Incorporated
  • MicroTransponder
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Abbott
  • Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global neuromodulation market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, Biomaterial, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

  • Internal Neuromodulation
  • External Neuromodulation

Segmentation based on Application

  • Chronic Pain
  • Urinary And Fecal Incontinence
  • Migraine
  • Failed Back Syndrome
  • Parkinson Disease
  • Epilepsy
  • Tremor
  • Depression
  • Other Applications

Segmentation based on Biomaterial

  • Metallic Biomaterials
  • Polymeric Biomaterials
  • Ceramic Biomaterials

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC914

Segmentation based on Region

  • North America
  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Western Europe
  • The UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC914

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Updated : 2022-04-01 14:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Photos of garbage spilling over Taipei apartment balcony shock netizens
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup
Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans