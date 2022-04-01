Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market 2022 Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview and Regional Forecast to 2030

The global marine dynamic positioning system market size was US$ 6.30 billion in 2021. The global marine dynamic positioning system market size is forecast to reach US$ 18.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.55% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A dynamic positioning system is a computer-operated system used to control a vessel’s position in the water. Dynamic positioning systems consist of a thruster system, a control system, and a power system. The positioning system contains a GPS, which monitors the vessel’s position. As the vessel moves off its intended position, the DP computer begins calculating how much thrust it needs to apply to maintain its position. Furthermore, a dynamic positioning system keeps the vessel stationary and eliminates the need to rely on anchors in the vessel.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A rise in seaborne trade throughout the world, a rise in the number of dynamic position ships, including survey and research vessels, and advancements in offshore drilling technology drive the global market growth.

High maintenance costs and the complexity of the system may slow down the overall market growth.

The advent of laser-based dynamic positioning systems, an increase in the development of autonomous ships, and technological innovations are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities in the global marine dynamic positioning system market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global market growth. Several governments-imposed lockdowns in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. This led to the temporary closure of shipyards, resulting in a decreased demand for marine dynamic positioning systems. In addition, a reduction in trade activities and ship production also hindered market growth. In order to avoid losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, shipowners scrapped older ships due to higher fuel prices and poor market conditions.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecast to lead the marine dynamic positioning system market over the forecast period. Due to an increase in seaborne trade in the region. As a result, in countries such as India, the government is taking steps to promote maritime tourism, which will lead to a demand for new ships equipped with the latest technologies. Therefore, the demand for dynamic positioning systems will increase. Increasing deployment of offshore patrol vessels and advances in offshore drilling technology is also contributing to market growth in the region. In addition, offshore oil and gas operations in deep ocean waters are increasing the need for dynamic positioning systems in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global marine dynamic positioning system market are:

ABB Limited

AB Volvo

General Electric Company

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies, Incorporated

Marine Technologies, LLC

Navis Engineering Oy

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Reygar Limited

Wärtsilä Corporation

Guidance Marine

Master Boat Builders Incorporated

RH Marine

Thrustmaster of Texas, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global marine dynamic positioning system market segmentation focuses on Subsystem, Equipment Class, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Subsystem

Control System

Power System

Thruster System

Segmentation based on Equipment Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Segmentation based on Application

Naval Vessels

Offshore Vessels

Others

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

OEM (original equipment manufacturer)

Retrofit

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

