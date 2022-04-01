Global Smart Food Logistics Market Active Review by Key Members

Global smart food logistics market will reach $21.93 billion by 2030, growing by 11.5% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the growing population, the rising demand for efficient food chain management, increasing food laws and regulations, convergence of logistics and technology, and the prevalence of e-retail in the food industry.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 80 figures, this 167-page report Global Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, Cold Chain Monitoring), Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart food logistics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Global smart food logistics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Country.

Based on Component,.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Technology

Fleet Management

Asset Tracking

Cold Chain Monitoring

Other Technologies

Based on Food Type

Meat and Seafood

Vegetables, Fruits and Nuts

Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products

Coffee, Tea and Vegetable Oil

Other Food Types

By Transportation Mode

Railways

Roadways

Seaways

Airways

By Application

E-commerce

Supermarket

Agricultural Trade

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Component, Technology, and Food Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Berlinger & Co. AG

Controlant

Geotab Inc.

Hacobu Co., Ltd. (MOVO)

Kii Corporation

Kouei system Ltd.

LYNA LOGICS, Inc.

Monnit Corporation

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Orbcomm

Samsara Networks, Inc.

Seaos

Semtech Corporation

Sensitech (Carrier Asia Pacific Corporation)

Tech Mahindra Limited

Teletrac Navman

Verizon Connect

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of The Study

Based on type, the contact kind phase generated the easiest income in 2018.

Based on the component, the transducer phase used to be the very best income contributor in 2018.

Based on end-users, the Healthcare phase is predicted to show off the best possible CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the absolute best market income in 2018, observed by way of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

