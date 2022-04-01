Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Share Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2030

The global endovascular aneurysm repair market size was US$ 2776.2 million in 2021. The global endovascular aneurysm repair market size is forecast to reach US$ 4,459.20 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a preferred treatment option for aortic aneurysms because of its advantages over open surgery. The benefits of this treatment include a shorter hospital stay, faster recovery time, improved outcomes, and no abdominal surgery. This EVAR procedure is known as a standard intervention for abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). In this procedure, stent inserts in the aneurysmal area of the aorta in order to provide an alternative channel for blood flow within the patient’s vasculature, thereby preventing rupture of the aneurysmal sac.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

There are many factors that drive the growth of the global market, including an increase in aortic aneurysm incidence, geriatric population growth, technological advancements in endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), favorable reimbursements for EVAR procedures & devices, and an increase in the number of smokers.

A lack of awareness and inflated costs associated with endovascular aneurysm repair procedures may slow down the overall market growth.

There is a surge in awareness regarding the availability of devices to treat aortic aneurysms in developing countries, which is forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global endovascular aneurysm repair market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global market growth. Due to a fear of virus transmission, the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed the number of people seeking stroke and heart attack care in medical facilities worldwide. In addition, several hospitals shifted their focus towards treating COVID-19 patients. The endovascular aneurysm repair treatments were thus put on hold or suspended for a while.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest endovascular aneurysm repair market share in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. The rising number of endovascular aneurysm repair procedures in the U.S. and technological advances in developing cost-efficient devices have created a lucrative market for endovascular aneurysm repair in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. Health care infrastructure improvements and developing economic conditions in Asia-Pacific are providing lucrative growth opportunities for the market. In addition, recent advancements in the domain of medical science are fueling the EVAR market growth due to the rising focus of regions such as Korea and Japan on countering and readily improving products.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global endovascular aneurysm repair market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cardinal Health Incorporated

cook medical

Endologix Incorporated

Lombard Medical Incorporated

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Terumo Medical Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global endovascular aneurysm repair market segmentation focuses on Indication, Site, Anatomy, Product, and Region.

Segmentation focuses on Indication

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (Aaa)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (Taa)

Segmentation focuses on Site

Infrarenal

Pararenal

Segmentation focuses on Anatomy

Traditional

Complex

Segmentation focuses on Product

Percutaneous Endovascular aneurysm repair

Fenestrated Endovascular aneurysm repair

Aortic Stents & Taa Graft

Others

Segmentation focuses on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

