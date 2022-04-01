Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size, Share, 2022 Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2030

The global cord blood banking services market size was US$ 1.4 billion in 2021. The global cord blood banking services market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cord blood is a rich source of stem cells, which can efficiently cure 80 genetic diseases. It is also used in the treatment of diabetes, cancer, blood diseases, and other chronic diseases.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of cord blood in the treatment of chronic diseases primarily drive the cord blood banking services market forward.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with growing spending on healthcare, will fuel the growth of the global cord blood banking services market. For instance, a study by Leukemia Research Foundation says that there are nearly 761,659 patients suffering from Hodgkin’s or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the United States.

Growing investments by government authorities in order to support research and clinical trials will boost the growth of the global cord blood banking services market.

Stringent regulatory requirements and ethical issues may limit the growth of the global cord blood banking services market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global cord blood banking services market. It is due to the halt in business operations for the short term. In addition, stringent government regulations to curb the spread of the disease have hampered the growth of the global cord blood banking services market.

The market witnessed a shortage of raw materials and manpower due to imposed lockdown, which has been a significant challenge for the industry players. In addition to that, companies witnessed a shortage of new consignments, which ultimately affected the global cord blood banking services market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the cord blood banking services market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the rising awareness among the population related to effective cord blood treatment.

Europe is forecast to hold the second-largest share due to high healthcare expenditure and growing support from government authorities to improve healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific market for cord blood banking services is forecast to register significant growth. It is due to rising investments in the healthcare sector. In addition, growing initiatives by international players to expand their geographical presence will boost the growth of the cord blood banking services market.

Leading Competitors

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated

Americord Registry LLC

China Cord Blood Corporation

Cord Blood America

Cordlife Group Limited

cordvida

Cryo-cell International

Cryoholdco DE LatinoAMerica

Esperite N.V.

Lifeforce Cryobank Science Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global natural foods and drinks market segmentation focuses on Storage Service, Component, Application, and Region.

By Storage Services

Public Cord Blood Banks

Private Cord Blood Banks

By Component

Cord Blood

Cord Tissue

By Application

Cancer Disease

Diabetes

Blood Disease

Immune Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

