Automated Liquid Handling Market Share, Size, Insights 2022 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact 2030

The global automated liquid handling market size was US$ 1,021.1 million in 2021. The global automated liquid handling market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,371.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are used to handle liquids and provide accurate and reproducible results. In addition, these systems eliminate the complexity in clinical and research settings.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of automated liquid handling, such as a simplified sample preparation process and high accuracy, are forecast to drive the global market forward.

Automated liquid handling systems enable labs to free up manual labor and run more samples. As a result of such advantages, the global automated liquid handling market will grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The high cost of automated liquid handling (ALH) instruments may impede the growth of the overall market.

The rising number of effective technological advancements in ALH systems will also contribute to the overall market growth. For instance, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences unveiled its newest automated liquid handler, the Biomek NGeniuS workstation, in March 2021. In addition, QIAGEN N.V. introduced QIAcube Connect MDx in the same year. It is a flexible platform for automated sample processing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global automated liquid handling market registered a fairly positive response due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for efficient systems that process specimens faster with high accuracy. As a result, the demand for automated liquid handlers and robotics increased abruptly. Apart from that, the contribution of automated liquid handling system manufacturers and increased customizations in the instruments escalated the growth of the market. Market players also unveiled innovative strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Hamilton Company and Zymo Research Corporation inked a partnership in 2020 to launch MagEx STARlet assay-ready workstation with Quick-DNA/RNA Viral MagBead Kit protocol. Thus, such strategies have significantly contributed to the growth of the global automated liquid handling market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the automated liquid handling market, owing to the growing adoption of the ALH system. In addition to that, the rising demand for advanced ALH systems and the contribution of one of the largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies will significantly benefit this regional market.

The Asia-Pacific automated liquid handling market is projected to register significant growth due to the growing awareness related to ALH systems in the region. Furthermore, the growing R&D sector and favorable investments by government bodies will accelerate the growth of the automated liquid handling market during the study period.

Leading Competitors

Agilent Technologies, Incorporated (Biotek Instruments, Inc.)

Aurora Biomed Incorporated

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Eppendorf Ag

Gilson, Incorporated

Hamilton Company

Mettler-Toledo International Incorporated

Perkinelmer, Incorporated

Tecan Group Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automated liquid handling market segmentation focuses on Type, Modality, End-Users, and Region.

By Type

Standalone

Individual Benchtop Workstation

Multi-Instrument System

Others

By Modality

Disposable Tips

Fixed Tips

By Procedure

Serial Dilution

Plate Reformatting

Plate Replication

Pcr Setup

High-Throughput Screening

Cell Culture

Whole Genome Amplification

Array Printing

Others

By End-User

Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic And Government Research Institutes

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

