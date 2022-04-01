Arthroscopy Devices Market 2022 Industry Share, Top Players Analysis, Size, Demand, Growth Strategy, Trends, Supply, Revenue and 2030 Forecast Research

The global arthroscopy devices market size was US$ 19 billion in 2021. The global arthroscopy devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 40.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An arthroscope is used in the healthcare segment to visualize, examine, and execute therapeutic interventions inside the body joints. It is also used to examine bone joints for specific conditions, including bone tumours, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendinitis, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global arthroscopy devices market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders.

The increasing rate of geriatric population and growing sports activities leading to injuries will fuel the growth of the global arthroscopy devices market.

The rising demand for improved designs will boost the growth of the global arthroscopy devices market.

Growing healthcare expenditure on healthcare facilities, majorly in emerging economies, will contribute to the growth of the global arthroscopy devices market. According to a study by India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian hospital industry is projected to grow from US$ 61.79 billion in FY17 to US$ 132.84 billion in FY22. Thus, the growth of the hospital industry will drive the arthroscopy devices market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global arthroscopy devices market. Sports activities were all halted due to the pandemic. Thus, the cases related to sports injury reduced drastically. In addition, various challenges related to trade, economy, and finance have negatively impacted the global arthroscopy devices market. The COVID-19 pandemic also upsurged the demand for extraordinary government healthcare facilities, which is expected to benefit the arthroscopy devices market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the arthroscopy devices market during the forecast period. It is due to the growing range of arthroscopies performed in the region. In addition, the continuously rising advancements in arthroscopy products and penetration of advanced technology will benefit the market. Highly active research ecosystem of the region will also contribute to the growth of the arthroscopy devices market. Furthermore, the growing interest of youth in sports activities will ultimately upsurge the cases of sports injuries in North America. As a result, it will drive the arthroscopy devices market forward.

Leading Competitors

Arthrex, Incorporated

Conmed Corporation

Henke Sass Wolf GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Karl storz GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global arthroscopy devices market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopic Implants

Fluid management systems

Radiofrequency systems

Visualization systems

Powered Shavers

Others

By Application

Knee Arthroscopy

Hip arthroscopy

Shoulder and elbow arthroscopy

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

