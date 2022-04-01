Renal Denervation Market Report Size, Trends Analysis 2022, CAGR Value, Top Key Players with, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate, Recent Development, Revenues and Forecast to 2030

The global renal denervation market size was US$ 220,109 thousand in 2021. The global renal denervation market size is forecast to reach US$ 4,565,983.0 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC907

Renal denervation reduces hypertension through a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure. Radiofrequency ablation burns the nerves in the kidney arteries. In addition, this reduces nerve activity and lowers blood pressure. In most cases, the operation occurs after multiple attempts at pharmacological therapy have failed. The nerves of the renal artery wall are ablating with radiofrequency pulses of ultrasound. It lowers blood pressure by decreasing sympathetic kidney activity.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A growing number of changes in lifestyle that cause resistant hypertension and an increase in hypertension prevalence have led to an expansion of the global renal denervation market.

A technological advancement that has led to the development of alternative technologies for renal denervation systems, such as micro-infusion, has propelled growth in the global renal denervation market.

Strict regulatory requirements for the devices and negative reimbursements for the procedure may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global renal denervation market growth due to social distancing measures enacted by governments worldwide. The availability of hospitals and medical services had been severely limited. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global economy and the functioning of general hospital treatment for non-COVID-19 patients in hospitals worldwide. COVID-19 outbreak has forced a number of medical device makers to postpone or delay the launch of their products due to a lack of resources and funding.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC907

Regional Insights

Europe accounted for the highest share in the market in 2021. As a result of the increase in R&D activities to develop more efficient devices. A growing number of cases of drug-resistant hypertension will also contribute to the growth of the region. Furthermore, device approvals in the European region are forecast to support the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. As a result of the many unmet medical needs related to hypertension, the increased awareness of advanced technologies, such as renal denervation systems, and the high prevalence of resistant hypertension, thus these factors are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global renal denervation market are:

Ablative Solutions, Incorporated

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Cardiosonic Incorporated

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Mercator MedSystems, Incorporated

ReCor Medical, Incorporated

Renal Dynamics Limited

Terumo corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global renal denervation market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Technology, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Symplicity

EnligHTN

Vessix

Paradise

Iberis

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Micro-Infusion

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC907

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC907

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/