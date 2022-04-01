Premise Cable Market Share By Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Development Patterns, And Forecast in The Coming Years 2022-2030

The global premise cable market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. The global premise cable market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Premise cables are copper cables, majorly used in the construction of telecommunication transmission lines. Premise cables are made up of vertical and horizontal cables that begin from point of entry to the user workspaces.

Factors Influencing the Market

The surging demand for data communication solutions will fuel the growth of the global premise cable market.

The fact that premise cables are easy to install and connect is expected to drive the market forward.

The growing demand for better cable technology is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global premise cables market.

The high cost associated with the installation of premise cables may limit the overall market growth.

The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems will benefit the global premise cables market.

The growing employment rate and rising urbanization will contribute to the growth of the premise cables market.

The wide applications of premise cables in industrial, broadcast, enterprise, IT, and network security sectors will propel the global premise cables market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global premise cable market. Due to the pandemic, the industry players witnessed a sudden jump in the demand for premise cables from the residential sector. In addition, it also emerged as an opportunity to introduce advanced technology. On the contrary, the high cost of cables has been a significant obstacle for the market throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period. The market also witnessed various disruptions due to the shortage of skilled workforce. Post pandemic, the premise cable market will grow significantly due to growing initiatives for smart infrastructure across commercial and industrial sectors.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to dominate the global premise cable market. It is owing to the rising demand for smart infrastructure across the industrial sector. Furthermore, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Belden Inc. and the Siemon Company, will also contribute to the growth of this regional market. The industry is witnessing a rapidly rising demand for data communication solutions in the region, which will significantly contribute to the growth of the global premise cable market.

Leading Competitors

Anixter International Incorporated

Belden Incorporated

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Hellermanntyton Group

Hitachi, Limited

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The Siemon Company

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global premise cables market segmentation focuses on Type, Cable, Application, and Region.

By Type

Copper Cable

Fiber Optic Cable

By Cable Type

CAT5E Cables

CAT6 Cables

CAT6A Cables

Others

CAT7 Cables

CAT8 Cables

By Application

Industrial

Broadcast

Enterprise

IT and Network Security

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

