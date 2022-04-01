Premise Cable Market Share By Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Development Patterns, And Forecast in The Coming Years 2022-2030

The global premise cable market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. The global premise cable market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Premise cables are copper cables, majorly used in the construction of telecommunication transmission lines. Premise cables are made up of vertical and horizontal cables that begin from point of entry to the user workspaces.
Factors Influencing the Market
- The surging demand for data communication solutions will fuel the growth of the global premise cable market.
- The fact that premise cables are easy to install and connect is expected to drive the market forward.
- The growing demand for better cable technology is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global premise cables market.
- The high cost associated with the installation of premise cables may limit the overall market growth.
- The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems will benefit the global premise cables market.
- The growing employment rate and rising urbanization will contribute to the growth of the premise cables market.
- The wide applications of premise cables in industrial, broadcast, enterprise, IT, and network security sectors will propel the global premise cables market forward.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global premise cable market. Due to the pandemic, the industry players witnessed a sudden jump in the demand for premise cables from the residential sector. In addition, it also emerged as an opportunity to introduce advanced technology. On the contrary, the high cost of cables has been a significant obstacle for the market throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period. The market also witnessed various disruptions due to the shortage of skilled workforce. Post pandemic, the premise cable market will grow significantly due to growing initiatives for smart infrastructure across commercial and industrial sectors.
Regional Insights
North America is forecast to dominate the global premise cable market. It is owing to the rising demand for smart infrastructure across the industrial sector. Furthermore, the presence of prominent industry players, such as Belden Inc. and the Siemon Company, will also contribute to the growth of this regional market. The industry is witnessing a rapidly rising demand for data communication solutions in the region, which will significantly contribute to the growth of the global premise cable market.
Leading Competitors
- Anixter International Incorporated
- Belden Incorporated
- General Cable Technologies Corporation
- Hellermanntyton Group
- Hitachi, Limited
- Nexans
- Prysmian Group
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- The Siemon Company
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global premise cables market segmentation focuses on Type, Cable, Application, and Region.
By Type
- Copper Cable
- Fiber Optic Cable
By Cable Type
- CAT5E Cables
- CAT6 Cables
- CAT6A Cables
- Others
- CAT7 Cables
- CAT8 Cables
By Application
- Industrial
- Broadcast
- Enterprise
- IT and Network Security
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
