Cosmetic Implants Market Size 2022 Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook 2030 Research Report

The global cosmetic implants market size was US$ 9,840.8 million in 2021. The global cosmetic implants market is forecast to grow to US$ 20,321.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The cosmetic implant is performed to repair abnormalities of an individual, which majorly occurred due to trauma, accidents, etc. Cosmetic implants help individual replace their dysfunctional body parts and improve aesthetics. Furthermore, cosmetic implants include hair implants, facial augmentation, penile implants, chest augmentation, soft tissue or injection implants, buttock augmentation, and calf augmentation.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of incidences related to congenital facial deformities will drive the cosmetic implants market forward. According to a study by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in every 1,600 babies had cleft lip with cleft palate deformities in U.S 2020.

Growing inclination towards smoking and rising cases of diabetes will also upsurge the demand for cosmetic implants during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and growing approvals by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will benefit the overall cosmetic implants industry. For instance, Galderma, one of the leading dermatology companies, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Restylane Kysse in 2020. It is a hyaluronic acid (HA) filler for lips.

Growing awareness about the benefits of cosmetic implants will boost the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic drastically declined the demand for cosmetic implants. Due to the pandemic, government bodies imposed strict lockdown, which forced clinics to shut their doors for the allocated time. In addition, people also stopped visiting clinics as it requires contact to perform surgery and includes a high risk of disease transmission. As a result, the global COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global cosmetic implants market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for cosmetic implants. It is owing to the growing disposable income and rising prevalence of disorders. In addition, growing awareness related to the efficiency of cosmetic implants is driving the market forward.

The Asia-Pacific cosmetic implants market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. It is owing to the rising cases of dental abnormalities. For instance, according to a study by the ministry of health and family welfare, nearly 60% of the Indian population suffers from dental caries, and nearly 85% of the Indian population suffers from periodontal disease. Thus, the growing prevalence of these diseases will upsurge the demand for cosmetic implants in the coming years.

Leading Competitors

3M

AbbVie, Incorporated

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Incorporated

GC Aesthetics PLC.

Institut Straumann AG.

POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Incorporated

Zimmer Holdings Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global cosmetic implants market segmentation focuses on Product, Biomaterial, and Region.

By Product

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Other Implants

By Biomaterial

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Biomaterials

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

