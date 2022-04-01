Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market 2022 Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2030

The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market size was US$ 19415.62 million in 2021. The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 41,895.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Interventional cardiology is used in the treatment of structural heart diseases. It is a cardiology subspecialty that diagnoses and treats structural heart disease, coronary artery disease, vascular disease, and congenital heart defects by using specialized catheter-based techniques.
Factors Influencing the Market
- The rising demand for efficient healthcare services is forecast to fuel the growth of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market.
- Growing cases of patients suffering from cardiological and vascular diseases will boost the growth of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market. According to a study by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, heart diseases are among the leading causes of death in the U.S. Nearly 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States is associated with heart diseases. Thus, the rising cases of heart-associated diseases are forecast to upsurge the demand for efficient treatments.
- The growing range of advancements in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices is forecast to benefit the market during the study period.
- Rising awareness related to efficient medical treatments will positively influence the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 epidemic had an enormous impact on the lives of people, which highlighted the importance of government healthcare facilities. In addition to that, governments also expanded the healthcare expenditure in order to offer advanced services to the citizens. Thus, the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market witnessed numerous growth opportunities.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market in terms of revenue. This regional market is forecast to witness a significant jump, owing to the presence of renowned industry players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health Inc., etc. Furthermore, the steeply rising cases of cardiovascular disorders will lead the market growth during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Cook Group
- Medtronic plc
- Terumo Group
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market segmentation focus on Type, End-User, and Region.
By Type
- Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters
- Plaque Modification Devices
- Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices
- Accessories
- Angioplasty Balloons
- Angioplasty Stents
- Angioplasty Catheters
- Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
