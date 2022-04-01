Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market 2022 Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2030

The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market size was US$ 19415.62 million in 2021. The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 41,895.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Interventional cardiology is used in the treatment of structural heart diseases. It is a cardiology subspecialty that diagnoses and treats structural heart disease, coronary artery disease, vascular disease, and congenital heart defects by using specialized catheter-based techniques.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for efficient healthcare services is forecast to fuel the growth of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market.

Growing cases of patients suffering from cardiological and vascular diseases will boost the growth of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market. According to a study by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, heart diseases are among the leading causes of death in the U.S. Nearly 1 in every 4 deaths in the United States is associated with heart diseases. Thus, the rising cases of heart-associated diseases are forecast to upsurge the demand for efficient treatments.

The growing range of advancements in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices is forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

Rising awareness related to efficient medical treatments will positively influence the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 epidemic had an enormous impact on the lives of people, which highlighted the importance of government healthcare facilities. In addition to that, governments also expanded the healthcare expenditure in order to offer advanced services to the citizens. Thus, the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market witnessed numerous growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market in terms of revenue. This regional market is forecast to witness a significant jump, owing to the presence of renowned industry players, such as Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health Inc., etc. Furthermore, the steeply rising cases of cardiovascular disorders will lead the market growth during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cook Group

Medtronic plc

Terumo Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market segmentation focus on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Plaque Modification Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Accessories

Angioplasty Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Angioplasty Catheters

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

