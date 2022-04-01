Brain Monitoring Devices Market 2022 Growth, Share, Top Key Players with Sales, Price, Business Overview, SWOT Analysis 2030

The global brain monitoring devices market was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global brain monitoring devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Brain monitoring technologies are used to detect and diagnose abnormal processes in the head. This equipment helps officials by measuring the cerebral activity and blood circulation inside the brain’s blood vessels.
Factors Influencing the Market
- The global brain monitoring devices market is forecast to gain significant traction, owing to the growing case of neurological illnesses across the globe. According to a report by World Health Organization, nearly 50 million individuals were diagnosed with dementia in 2019, and approximately 10 million additional cases are registered every year. This raises an abrupt need to adopt brain monitoring devices to offer effective treatment to the patients.
- The increasing rate of geriatric population, together with the growing healthcare expenditure, will contribute to the growth of the global market.
- Growing individual spending on healthcare will also drive the brain monitoring devices market forward.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global brain monitoring devices market. Due to the pandemic, manufacturing units halted their activities to save the workforce. In addition, the demand for devices also reduced drastically, owing to the shifting focus of the professionals toward COVID-19 patients. Various healthcare bodies stopped examining other patients unless it’s urgent. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global brain monitoring devices market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global brain monitoring devices market. It is owing to the growing prevalence of neurological diseases across the region. Furthermore, the rising number of clinical trials, combined with the high healthcare expenditure, will benefit the brain monitoring devices market.
The Asia-Pacific brain monitoring devices market is forecast to grow at a significant pace due to rapidly growing geriatric population in the region. Furthermore, growing healthcare expenditure and rising initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will benefit the Asia-Pacific brain monitoring devices market.
Competitors in the Market
- Advanced Brain Monitoring
- B. Braun Medical
- Cadwell Industries, Inc.
- CAS Medical Systems Inc.
- Compumedics Limited
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- Electrical Geodesics, Inc.
- Elekta AB, EMOTIV Inc.
- General Electric
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.
- Masimo Corporation
- Medtronic
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
- Rimed Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global brain monitoring devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Procedure, Application, End-Use, and Region.
By Product
- Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices
- Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices
- Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors
- Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices
- Cerebral Oximeters
- Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices
- Sleep Monitoring Devices
- Electromyography (EMG) Devices and Accessories
By Procedure
- Invasive
- Non-invasive
By Application
- Dementia
- Epilepsy
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Headache Disorders
- Huntington’s Disease
- Traumatic Brain Injuries
- Stroke
- Sleep Disorders
- Others
By End-Use
- Hospitals
- Neurological Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
