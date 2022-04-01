Brain Monitoring Devices Market 2022 Growth, Share, Top Key Players with Sales, Price, Business Overview, SWOT Analysis 2030

The global brain monitoring devices market was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global brain monitoring devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Brain monitoring technologies are used to detect and diagnose abnormal processes in the head. This equipment helps officials by measuring the cerebral activity and blood circulation inside the brain’s blood vessels.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global brain monitoring devices market is forecast to gain significant traction, owing to the growing case of neurological illnesses across the globe. According to a report by World Health Organization, nearly 50 million individuals were diagnosed with dementia in 2019, and approximately 10 million additional cases are registered every year. This raises an abrupt need to adopt brain monitoring devices to offer effective treatment to the patients.

The increasing rate of geriatric population, together with the growing healthcare expenditure, will contribute to the growth of the global market.

Growing individual spending on healthcare will also drive the brain monitoring devices market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global brain monitoring devices market. Due to the pandemic, manufacturing units halted their activities to save the workforce. In addition, the demand for devices also reduced drastically, owing to the shifting focus of the professionals toward COVID-19 patients. Various healthcare bodies stopped examining other patients unless it’s urgent. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global brain monitoring devices market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global brain monitoring devices market. It is owing to the growing prevalence of neurological diseases across the region. Furthermore, the rising number of clinical trials, combined with the high healthcare expenditure, will benefit the brain monitoring devices market.

The Asia-Pacific brain monitoring devices market is forecast to grow at a significant pace due to rapidly growing geriatric population in the region. Furthermore, growing healthcare expenditure and rising initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will benefit the Asia-Pacific brain monitoring devices market.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The global brain monitoring devices market segmentation focuses on Product, Procedure, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Product

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Cerebral Oximeters

Computerized Tomography (CT) Devices

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Electromyography (EMG) Devices and Accessories

By Procedure

Invasive

Non-invasive

By Application

Dementia

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Headache Disorders

Huntington’s Disease

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Stroke

Sleep Disorders

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Neurological Centers

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

