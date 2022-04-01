Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Size 2022 Trends, Product, Application, Demands, Forecast to 2030

The global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC939

An automotive in-vehicle air purifier is equipment that eliminates contaminants from the air within the car. It also removes the odor, dust, mold, bacteria, and harmful microorganism from the air. It is mostly installed to provide fresh air to people suffering from Asthma and allergies.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising awareness about clean and toxin-free cabin air is forecast to drive the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market forward.

The growing pollution level and surging cases of Asthma and allergies will fuel the growth of the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market during the study period.

The high cost of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers may act as a significant challenge for the global market during the analysis period.

The rising adoption of in-vehicle air purifiers will escalate the growth of the market.

Growing disposable income, combined with the rising automobile industry, will benefit the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market during the study period.

Growing industrialization and urbanization will increase the pollution level in the coming years. As a result, the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market will witness lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The contribution of manufacturers with new technological launches will accelerate the growth of the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market. For instance, Sharp Corporation unveiled a new ‘FP-JC2M-B’ car air purifier in 2019. The purifier is specially designed using dual technology of HEPA & carbon filters. It removes PM2.5 and other gaseous substances, such as toxic fumes, gases, and reduces static electricity from the air.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 health crisis negatively affected the global automotive industry. Automotive manufacturers were forced to pause overall manufacturing activities in order to prevent the workforce from the disease. Thus, it also impacted the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC939

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is forecast to emerge as the largest market on the basis of region. It is owing to the fact that Asia-Pacific accounts for one of the largest automobile industries across the globe. Furthermore, favorable initiatives by government bodies are expected to benefit the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market. For instance, the Chinese Ministry of Environmental Protection declared regulatory standards for all provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in 2020 with the aim to reduce air pollution. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market.

Competitors in the Market

Denso Corporation

Eureka Forbes ltd

Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

KENT RO Systems Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Livpure Smart

Power4 Industries Limited

purified, inc.

Sharp Corporation

Nostrum Energy

TI Automotive

GP Performance

Infineon Technologies AG

Synerject LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Airtex Products

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Vehicle, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Product Type

Air Purifier

Air Ionizer

Hybrid

By Technology

Hepa Filter

Active Carbon System

Photo Catalytic

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC939

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC939

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/