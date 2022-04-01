Screenless Display Market 2022, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

The global screenless display market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global screenless display market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Screenless displays enable users to display and transmit data without using a screen or projector. There are three types of screenless displays, which include Visual Image Display, Retinal Display, and Synaptic Interface.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefit of screenless displays, such as low power consumption and low space requirements is forecast to fuel the growth of the screenless display market.

The high cost and limited availability of screenless displays may limit the growth of the market.

Companies are actively using the AR service in order to attract more consumers. As a result, it will drive the screenless display market forward during the forecast period.

Growing innovations in screenless display technology will benefit the global market. For instance, Holoxica Limited unveiled its 8k Holographic Display in November 2019 with the aim to offer companies a way to view 3D assets as holograms, without VR headsets. Furthermore, HYPERVSN also unveiled the first-ever 3D holographic display system in 2019. It is a lightweight, easy-to-install combination of hardware and software, which offers extraordinary experiences for companies and events.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global screenless display market, owing to the unavailability of sufficient raw materials and workforce. In addition, the cancellation of R&D activities hampered the growth of the market.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak upsurged the demand for digitalization, which has been beneficial for the screenless display market. In addition to that, the growing focus on smart infrastructure strengthened the scope of the screenless display market and is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities even after the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the screenless display market, owing to the presence of prominent industry players, such as Google and Microsoft. In addition to that, growing automotive innovations and technologies are expected to drive this regional screenless display market forward.

The consumers in this region are also looking forward to new technologies. Thus, the early adoption of advanced technologies will benefit the screenless display market. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and growing spending on gadgets is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the screenless display market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Avegant Corporation

BAE Systems

Microsoft Corporation

RealView Imaging Limited

MicroVision Incorporated

Synaptic Incorporated

Seereal Technologies S.A.

Google Incorporated

Holoxica Limited

Zebra Imaging Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global screenless display market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Type

Visual Image

Retinal Display

Synaptic Interface

By Application

Holographic Projection

Head-mounted Display

Head-up Display

Others

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

