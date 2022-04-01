LED Market 2022 Competitive Landscape, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2030

The global LED market size was US$ 79.5 billion in 2021. The global LED market is forecast to grow to US$ 191.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A light-emitting diode (LED) transforms electrical energy directly into light energy. LEDs are replacing incandescent lights due to their applications in lamps. Furthermore, they are considered an energy-efficient solution and can be operated for a longer duration.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global LED market is forecast to grow significantly due to its cost-effective nature.

The rising demand for energy-saving technology will drive the LED market forward.

The residential application of LED lights, such as plug-in fixtures, majorly in table lamps, pendants, and floor lamps, is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities.

The growing trend of smart homes is expected to contribute to the growth of the global LED market.

Growing industrialization and rising commercial segments will benefit the global LED market.

The increasing number of initiatives for improving healthcare infrastructure will also benefit the global LED market as UV LEDs are widely used in hospitals and clinics.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted commercialization and industrialization due to workforce limitations and travel restrictions. Furthermore, the sudden halt in infrastructure development and postponement of government projects negatively influenced the global LED market. Construction activities were also postponed due to a shortage of laborers. Thus, the LED market witnessed a significant downfall in the residential and industrial segments.

On the contrary, the growth of the medical industry has been beneficial for the global LED market. During the pandemic, the demand for UV LED accelerated. As a result, it accelerated the growth of the global LED market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific LED market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. Due to the growing construction industry. Furthermore, the presence of prominent suppliers of LED chips and manufacturing facilities in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan will contribute to the growth of this regional market.

Industrialization is growing rapidly in this region due to the support of government authorities. In addition, the market may witness favourable growth opportunities due to the growing trend of smart homes.

Competitors in the Market

Acuity Brands Lighting Incorporated

Cree Lighting

Dialight

Digital Lumens Incorporated

Hubbell

LSI Industries Incorporated

LumiGrow

Panasonic Corporation

Siteco GmbH

Signify Holding

Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (Seoul Semiconductor)

Zumtobel Group Ag

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global LED market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Lamps A-Lamps T-Lamps Others

Luminaires Streetlights Downlights Troffers Others



By Application Outlook

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-use Outlook

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

By Region Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

