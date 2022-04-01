Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2022 – 2030

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market size was US$ 2.35 billion in 2021. The global visualization and 3D rendering software market size is forecast to reach US$ 18.97 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Visualization and 3D rendering is the process of generating an image on the basis of 3D data stored in a computer program. The most common use of 3D rendering is for demonstrations in various conferences, exhibitions, and presentations. In addition, the software has many benefits, including improved processing, real-time insights, and an easy-to-use renderer interface that creates end-user demand. In addition, the main purpose of visualization and 3D rendering software is to create a visual interface that helps authors, developers, and clients better understand the project.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The major primary factor driving the global market growth, including rising demand for virtual modeling and building design and an increase in demand for architecture planning for smart cities.

The rise in the need for real-time rendering and quick decision-making abilities fuels the global market growth.

A poor IT infrastructure, low need for 3D rendering software in underdeveloped nations, and security concerns, with privacy issues, may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising adoption of cloud-based 3D rendering services and the growing demand for high-level gaming and video recording are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market growth. The lockdown imposed by several countries and travel bans resulted in the closure of the end-user industry. In addition, delays in product launches, movie releases, and interruptions and delays in R&D activities impacted the demand for visualization and 3D rendering software.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant in the visualization and 3D rendering software market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced 3D imaging tools among the countries and rising adoption of visualization & 3D rendering software among different industries are fueling the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the growing demand for high-definition 3D viewing experiences among end-users, rising construction activities, and increased investment in various construction and real estate projects in developing countries.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global visualization and 3D rendering software market are:

Act-3D B.V.

Autodesk, Incorporated

Altair Engineering Incorporated

Cebas Visual Technology, Incorporated

Corel Corporation

Dassault Systèmes SE

Embodee PR LLC

Luxion Incorporated

Next Limit Technologies

Nvidia Corporation

Robert McNeel & Associates

SAP SE

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market segmentation focuses on Application, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, Product Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Architectural & Visualization

Research & Training

Gaming

Marketing & Advertisement

Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Construction & real estate

Energy & utilities

Media & entertainment

Education

Healthcare & life science

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Plugin

Stand-alone

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

