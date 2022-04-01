Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Forecasts to 2022 -2030

The global data protection as a service market size was US$ 19.71 billion in 2021. The global data protection as a service market size is forecast to reach US$ 173.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC935

Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) is a network security and data loss prevention system that is cloud-based or web-based. Virtualization solutions such as a virtual private network (VPN), firewalls, and hypervisors help to monitor the network infrastructure of various businesses. They also make it much easier to keep archive data over time and quickly recover data-in-transit and data-at-rest. The demand for private clouds is increasing in large corporations and small businesses. The use of DPaaS in these businesses varies by factors such as enhanced cybersecurity and other advancements.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A number of factors drive the global DPaaS market, including the rising concerns about data loss, the need for data backups and archives, and compliance and governance requirements.

The high up-front costs may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising need for cloud-based disaster recovery and backup for virtual machines are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global DPaaS market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market growth. In order to combat the spread of the virus, the government worldwide imposed a lockdown. As a result, several companies implemented a work from home strategy to avoid the risk of virus transmission among people. Therefore, the demand for DPaaS increased as it helped secure the organization’s data from data theft and hacking. In addition, several enterprises were introducing innovative DPaaS solutions as the demand for DPaaS increases due to remote work initiatives, increase in data protection applications, and increase in data protection applications.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC935

Regional Insights

North America had the largest share in the data protection as a service market in 2021. The growth of the cyber security and cloud service enterprise in North America are driving the market growth. In addition, an upsurge in the execution of legislative compliances in order to improve cloud security and reduce cyber-attacks has fueled market growth. The existence of many companies that present several customized solutions is forecast to offer opportunities for market growth. Additionally, aspects such as data disclosure mandates, the demand for strict compliance toward sensitive data protection, rising spending patterns on security forums, and an increase in internet penetration are fueling market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing dependability of ICT infrastructure and the growth in cloud exporters’ opportunities. In addition, the growing strategic partnerships among regional and U.S. providers are fueling the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud computing and BYOD are factors boosting the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global data protection as a service market are:

International Business Machines Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc

The Hewlett-Packard Company (HP)

Commvault Systems, Incorporated

VMware, Incorporated

Quantum Corporation

Asigra Incorporated

Dell EMC

Veritas Technologies LLC

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global data protection as a service (DPaaS) market segmentation focuses on Service Type, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Type

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Backup as a Service

Storage as a Service

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC935

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC935

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/