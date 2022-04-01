Payment Gateway Market Development, Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2022 to 2030

The global payment gateway market size was US$ 21.1 billion in 2021. The global payment gateway market is forecast to grow to US$ 118.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The payment gateway is a crucial component of an electronic processing system. It sends customer information to the merchant acquiring bank that processes all the transactions.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for internet transactions will drive the global payment gateway market forward.

E-commerce platforms are gaining significant traction across all industrial verticals. As a result, it will benefit the global payment gateway market.

The convenience of electronic currency, card payments, digital and mobile wallets, and other contactless systems will contribute to the growth of the market.

Mobile applications for digital payments are gaining popularity due to the beneficial offers and coupons. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global payment gateway market.

Growing urbanization and rising employment rate will also benefit the global payment gateway market across developing economies.

Increasing initiatives by government bodies to develop a cashless economy, through mobile banking and digital commerce services will accelerate the growth of the global payment gateway market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the global payment gateway market. Due to the pandemic, the demand for cashless deliveries increased. The e-commerce segment also witnessed a sudden increase in this user base. Various platforms started delivering groceries at the doorsteps. As a result of this, the rate of card payments and other online payments increased.

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, various e-commerce sites removed the option of cash payments. Thus, it emerged as a substantial benefit for the global payment gateway market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific payment gateway market is forecast to grow at a rapid pace. It is owing to the favorable policies by governments to develop a cashless economy. For instance, the government of India has launched various initiatives such as Digidhan Abhiyan and PayGov India to enhance the digital payment infrastructure in the country. Furthermore, the growing penetration of smartphones and cheap internet data will upsurge the demand for online transactions. Therefore, it will propel the payment gateway market forward.

In addition to that, undergoing financial change due to growing digitalization will also benefit this market.

Shifting consumer choices and changing retail trends will contribute to the growth of the global payment gateway market. In addition, the growing number of e-commerce sites and their profitable offerings will accelerate the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Adyen

Alipay.com Co Ltd

Amazon Payments Inc.

Authorize.Net

BitPay, Inc.

Braintree

Ingenico Group

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Mastercard

PayU Group

Payza

Stripe

Skrill Limited

Verifone Holdings Inc.

Wepay, Inc.

Visa

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global payment gateway market segmentation focuses on Type, Enterprise, End-Use, and Region.

By Type

Hosted

Non-hosted

By Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

By End-Use

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

