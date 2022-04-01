North America Smart Electricity Meters Market 2021 Huge Demand, Growth Opportunities and Expansion by 2030

North America smart electricity meters market is expected to grow by 9.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $3,135.0 million by 2027 driven by the increasing need for efficient data monitoring systems, cost savings advantage of smart meters, and favorable government policies for smart meter rollout.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 45 figures, this 99-page report “North America Smart Electricity Meters Market 2020-2027 by Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (AMR, AMI), Communication Type (Cellular, RF, PLC), Phase (GISM, GIST, GISS), Precision (0.25S, 0.2S, 0.5S), End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smart electricity meters market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smart electricity meters market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Communication Type, Phase, Precision, End Use, and Country.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Based on Component

– Hardware

– Software & Service

Based on Technology

– Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Based on Communication Type

– Cellular Technology

– Radio Frequency (RF)

– Power Line Communication (PLC)

– Other Communication Types

Based on Phase

– GISM (Single Phase, 230v, <40A)

– GIST (Three Phase, 3*230/400v, <60A)

– GISS (Heavy Consumers, >60A)

Based on Precision

– Accuracy Class 0.25S

– Accuracy Class 0.2S

– Accuracy Class 0.5S

Based on End Use

– Residential Use

– Commercial Use

– Industrial Use

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Communication Type, Phase, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Aclara Technologies

EDMI Limited

Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)

Hexing Electric Company

Holley Technology Ltd (Zhejiang Huamei Holding Co. Ltd)

Itron Inc.

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd.

Kamstrup A/S

Landis + GYR Group AG

Mitsubishi

Nanjing Xinlian Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sagemcom SAS

Sensus USA Inc.

Shenzhen Hemei Group Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kafia

Wasion Group Holdings

