Bag-in-Box Container Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global bag-in-box container market size was US$ 3.55 billion in 2021. The global bag-in-box container market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.36 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A bag-in-box is a container for storing and transporting liquids. Bag-in-box containers include a metalized film layer, as well as a corrugated box, and a bladder. In addition, their primary function is food and liquid storage and transportation. The main items packed in these containers are food & beverages, household, industrial liquid products. Form seal fill (FSF) technology can use to make BiB packaging, in which the bags are created online from reels of film, the FlexTap gets inserted, and the bags fill on an inbuilt rotary head filler.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors such as the rising demand for bag-in-box containers in the alcohol industry owing to simple and cost-effective packaging solutions are driving the global market growth.

The rise in demand for industrial fluids for metal deformation, cleaning & surface preparations contributes to the global bag-in-box containers industry growth.

The availability of low-cost substitutes like plastic, glass bottles, and cubitiere containers may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising demand for dairy and household products in the e-commerce sector is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for global market growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global bag-in-box containers industry growth. As a result of the global drop in demand for luxury and non-essential services, manufacturing has been suspended owing to the widespread shutdown of physical retail outlets. However, due to the availability of online retailing, the market faced a positive impact. The demand for e-commerce-specific packaging, on the other hand, is likely to continue high, albeit e-commerce companies focus on the protection of goods and the sanitization of packages. Furthermore, the food packaging business is at the forefront of the global market, owing to increased demand for critical products like groceries and fresh food, mostly from local e-commerce sites.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to lead the bag-in-box container market during the forecast period. The food sector is a huge industry in the Asia Pacific region, and it’s a crucial part of the region’s economic development prospects. As the region’s population and disposable income develop, the food and beverage industry will expand significantly in the future years, contributing to the market’s growth in the region.

Europe is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market throughout the forecast period. The rise of the beverage sector in the region is due to the rising population and per capita income as well as changing lifestyles. Thus, the rising end-user industry in the region is forecast to offer lucrative market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global bag-in-box container market are:

Amcor Limited

Aran Group

Arlington Packaging

Bernhardt Packaging

CDF Corporation

DS Smith PLC

Fujimori Kogyo Limited

Goglio S.P.A

GR Packaging

Liqui-Box Corporation

Optopack Limited

Scholle IPN Corporation

SLF Packaging

Smurfit Kappa

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global bag-in-box container market segmentation focuses on Capacity, Component, Material State, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Capacity

<1 Liter

1-5 Liters

5-10 Liters

10-20 Liters

>20 Liters

Segmentation based on Component

Bags

Boxes

Fitments

Segmentation based on Material State

Semi Liquid

Liquid

Segmentation based on End-Use

Food & Beverage

Dairy Products

Non-Dairy Products

Industrial

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

