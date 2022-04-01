Encryption Software Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2030

The global encryption software market size was US$ 9.7 billion in 2021. The global encryption software market size is forecast to reach US$ 47.51 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The primary purpose of the encryption software is to protect the confidentiality of data stored in files, folders, and disks and data traveling over wireless networks or data in transit, depending on an organization’s security and compliance requirements. It involves converting a message or plain text into a coded message called an encrypted message so that only authorized parties can read it. Software encryption uses software to encrypt and decrypt resting and transiting data. Thus, by making the data unreadable by unauthorized people, encryption software ensures the security of confidential data.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The rise in the prevalence of bring your own device and the increasing mobility fuels the global market growth.
- Increasing complexity, rising data breaches, and increasing compliance regulation within organizations are driving the global market growth.
- Lack of knowledge of encryption software and restricted use of encrypted devices in some countries may slow down the overall market growth.
- The increasing demand for cloud-based encryption software is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global encryption software market growth during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The adoption of encryption software increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, organizations globally were working remotely as governments worldwide imposed lockdowns in order to combat the spread of the virus. Thus, an increase in the quantity of data stored in the clouds was followed by other problems such as performance, availability, security, and encryption software solutions and services. In addition, the threat of data theft has increased the demand for this software. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global encryption software market growth.
Regional Insights
North America held dominance in the encryption software market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. As a result of the growing adoption and development of encryption software. In addition, the increasing demand to comply with stringent regulations, the increased presence of encryption software vendors, and the growth of government support are fueling the market growth in the region.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the existing leading companies in the region. In addition, the rising investments by private and public sectors in order to secure sensitive data results in an increase in the demand for this software used to protect and ensure the privacy of data.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global encryption software market are:
- Amazon Web Services, Incorporated (AWS)
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems, Incorporated
- F-Secure Corporation
- Fortinet, Incorporated
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks, Incorporated
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global encryption software market segmentation focuses on Organization Size, Component, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, Function, and Region.
Segmentation based on Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
Segmentation based on Component
- Software
- Service
Segmentation based on Deployment Model
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Government & Public
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Segmentation based on Function
- Disk Encryption
- Communication Encryption
- File OR Folder Encryption
- Cloud Encryption
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
