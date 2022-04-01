Medical Fiber Optics Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global medical fiber optics market size was US$ 927.60 million in 2021. The global medical fiber optics market size is forecast to reach US$ 1607.53 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Medical fiber optics are an important medical technology used in many disciplines. The widespread use of fiber optic technology is due to its structure and function. In addition, it facilitates medical procedures and diagnoses for both physicians and patients. Medical fiberglass is chemically inert, sterile, flexible, and non-toxic to the body. In addition, it can sterilize using the same technology as other medical devices, minimizing invasiveness during the procedure. Fiber optic technology allows surgeons to repair organs, diagnose joint problems, remove lesioned tissue, and reduce patient recovery time over more invasive surgical procedures.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Factors driving the global market include the growing use of laser technologies in medical care and a rising in endoscopic operations for treatment and diagnoses.
- Expansion of the implementation of these optics for minimally invasive surgeries, ongoing miniaturization of medical equipment, and increasing adoption of effective imaging techniques, primarily in developing economies, are factors boosting the global market growth.
- Restrictive laws and medical lens guidelines are the major factors slowing down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Governments worldwide imposed lockdown, which resulted in supply chain disruptions, reduced demand, and a decline in revenue. In addition, the lack of skilled labor and low supply of raw materials had slowed the production of medical fiber optics. Further, maximum surgical procedures were either canceled or held up due to the increased pressure on the hospitals as a result of the advanced number of COVID-19 case admissions.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. As a result of rising healthcare infrastructure investment in the region. In addition, the increasing technological advancement and minimally invasive procedures are boosting the market growth in the region.
North America is forecast to grow at a significant rate during the projected period. As a result of the rising cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and others. In addition, the existence of leading industry competitors and the growing adoption of advanced technology are driving the market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global medical fiber optics market are:
- AFL Telecommunications, LLC
- American Medical System LLC (AMS)
- Applied Fibrostics
- CardioGenesis Corporation
- Coherent, Incorporated
- Fiberoptics Technology, Incorporated
- Gulf Fiberoptics, Incorporated
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation
- IPG Photonics
- Laserscope, Incorporated
- Leoni AG
- MKS Instruments, Incorporated
- Molex Incorporated
- Newport Corporation
- ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Incorporated
- SCHOTT
- Sunoptic Technologies Incorporated
- Timbercon, Incorporated
- TRUMPF Group
- Vitalcor, Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global medical fiber optics market segmentation focuses on Fiber Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Fiber Type
- Single-Mode Optical
- Multimode Optical
Segmentation based on Application
- Endoscopic Imaging
- Laser Signal Delivery
- Biomedical Sensing
- Illumination
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
