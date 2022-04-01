Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2022 – 2030

The global application delivery controllers (ADC) market size was US$ 2.74 billion in 2021. The global application delivery controllers (ADC) market size is forecast to reach US$ 13.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Application Delivery Controller (ADC) is a component of the application delivery network and a component of data centers that ensure high availability by ensuring continuous communication. It is, in general, the software program or hardware device that facilitates the continuous flow of data between the two entities. These assist in managing and optimizing connectivity between end-user, online, and enterprise application services. Several corporate companies use this in order to improve network and protocol services.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

As the number of people using the cloud grows, the chances of network failures increase. The use of ADC in cloud networking aids in the prevention of such errors. As a result of the quick adaption rate of cloud networking, a surge in complexities is forecast to fuel demand for the global market.

The expansion of SMEs, and the increased adoption of ADC by the IT and telecom sectors, are driving the global market forward.

Several government regulations may slow down the overall market growth.

Among the factors driving the global market growth are a shift from hardware to software virtual delivery application controllers, a surge in the trend of bringing your own device to work (BYOD), and an increase in the adoption of mobile-based apps in the workplace.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global market growth. Since governments worldwide imposed lockdowns and several other safety norms such as social distancing. The companies had to work remotely. As a result, the demand for a high-quality user experience for the continuously used applications and the growing need for cybersecurity to protect customer data and privacy increased. In addition to ensuring increased availability, fast switchover, and disaster recovery at cloud providers., the application delivery controller (ADCs) has been extensively adopted for performance management and traffic optimization in complex environments.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising technological advancement and rising funding from the government in the IT sector. Increasing the number of connected devices, increasing Internet traffic, and increasing virtualization priorities are expanding the reach of cloud-based applications. The growing number of SMEs, the increasing acceptance of infrastructure solutions as services, and the growing popularity of workplace flexibility are factors contributing to the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global application delivery controller market are:

A10 Networks Incorporated

Citrix Systems Incorporated

F5 Networks Incorporated

Array Networks, Incorporated

Webscale

Dell Technologies Incorporated

Barracuda Networks Incorporated

Fortinet Incorporated

Cisco Systems Incorporated

KEMP Technologies Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global application delivery controller market segmentation focuses on Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Segmentation based on End-User

IT and Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

