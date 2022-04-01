Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Systems Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 – 2030

The global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market size was US$ 176.8 million in 2021. The global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 251.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Video surveillance is performed to view scenes and track the specific actions that went wrong. A video surveillance system collects data in the form of video and audio and transmits it to a specific location. The data is used to observe the aircraft’s internal and external security. Apart from that, these systems are used in checking passenger safety, taxi operations, aircraft cockpit & cabin surveillance, refuelling, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of commercial aircraft video surveillance systems in cabin & cockpit surveillance, security checks, taxi operations, etc., will drive the growth of the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market.

Strict standards issued by the governments for aircraft safety will propel the commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market forward. AS 9100 quality standards, EN 9100 & JISQ 9100 quality standard, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for manufacturing (UK.21G.2205) and maintenance: (UK.145.00613), federal aviation regulation part 145 (FAR145) approval for maintenance, ED 112 minimum operational performance standards for crash protected airborne recorder systems certification, s supplemental type certificates (STC) ST01518NY certificate, and the radio technical commission for Aeronautics (RTCA)/DO-160D requirements are some of the regulatory standards.

Rising cases of offensive incidences in an aircraft are forecast to upsurge the demand for the commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market.

Growing air passenger traffic is forecast to drive the commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market globally.

Technological advancements in commercial aircraft video surveillance systems will escalate the growth of the market. For instance, Otonomy Aviation unveiled a prototype of a 4K (horizontal resolutions of around 4,000 pixels) camera in 2019. This full HD 1080 aeronautical onboard camera offers better view angles, resolution, speed & quality, and increases functionality.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically dropped the growth prospects of the commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market. Due to the steeply rising cases of the pandemic, governments worldwide banned import-export activities. Thus, commercial aircraft video surveillance systems manufacturing facilities had no choice but to partially or completely shut their operations. Furthermore, the sudden reduction in air passenger traffic reduced the demand for commercial aircraft video surveillance systems, which hampered the growth of the global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the increasing government support in the region. Furthermore, the rising adoption of advanced technology is expected to drive the commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Aerial View System Incorporated

AD Aerospace

A.S. Avionics Services S/A

Eirtech Aviation Services

Global ePoint Incorporated

Kappa Optronics GmbH

KID Systeme GmbH

Meggitt PLC

Ontonomy Aviation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By System Type

Cockpit Door Surveillance System

Environmental Camera System

Cabin Surveillance System

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional & Business Aircraft

Freighter Aircraft

By Application

Passenger

Cargo

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

