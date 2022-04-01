Smartphone 3D Camera Market Type, Application and Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2030

The global smartphone 3D camera market size was US$ 3.38 billion in 2021. The global smartphone 3D camera market size is forecast to reach US$ 45.01 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A 3D camera is an integrated computing device or product that captures 3D images that improve the overall quality of visual representation. Smartphones with 3D cameras are one of the new technologies that provide end-users with high-quality images and videos. Today, the latest smartphones have a 3D camera that captures movement while taking pictures and improve image quality. Smartphone 3D cameras are becoming more popular among the younger generation due to the following attractive features: True object recognition, clarity, HD performance, and more are gaining popularity.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market growth is the rising adoption of smartphones, an increase in the use of 3D content across media, entertainment, & gaming industries, and a preference for high-end technology & advanced feature smartphones.

High initial costs and usage-based compatibility may slow down the overall market growth.

The wide range of features offered in 3D cameras is forecast to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global smartphone 3D camera market. Due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, businesses and manufacturing facilities in various countries had to close and were remain closed in 2021. In addition, partial or complete blockades have disrupted the global supply chain, creating challenges for manufacturers to reach their customers. Although the overall production process had adversely affected, the global smartphone 3D camera market is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the surge in demand from the consumer sector.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2021. In North America, smartphone 3D cameras have received enormous importance for private and commercial enterprise use. An increasing desire to view the outside world and surroundings in three-dimensional view via smartphones has contributed to the growth of the market. The growing popularity of 3D cameras integrated into smartphones and growing customer spending power is driving the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have profitable growth in the market during the forecast period. Smartphone usage and the increase in purchasing power of consumers are driving the market’s growth. In addition to this, most smartphone makers produce their products in China, Japan, and Taiwan.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global 3D smartphone camera market are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Leica Camera AG

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pmdtechnologies AG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

HTC Corporation

LG Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global 3D smartphone camera market segmentation focuses on Resolution, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Resolution

Below 8MP

8-16MP

Above 16MP

Segmentation based on Technology

Time-of-Flight (TOF)

Stereoscopic Camera

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

