SaaS-based SCM Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global SaaS-based SCM market size was US$ 8.28 billion in 2021. The global SaaS-based SCM market size is forecast to reach US$ 27 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.43% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

SaaS-based SCM provides end-to-end visibility into product and product mobility through advanced analytics and supplies chain predictive models. This solution design improves and enhances the company’s supply chain operations by managing production, inventory, procurement, transportation, and product demand monitoring. In addition, it provides an exception-based process management platform that provides cross-functional access to the organization, increased visibility, and gives employees fine-grained control over steady-state processes.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A number of factors are driving growth in the global SaaS-based SCM market, including the growing demand for supply chain analysis, supply chain improvements, and an increase in ICT spending.

A number of factors are boosting the global market growth, including industrial-grade digital technology and the need for better supply chain visibility.

The increasing demand for demand management solutions among enterprises and the use of SaaS-based SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies contribute to the global market growth.

Enterprises’ security concerns about cloud deployment may slow down the overall market growth.

An increase in transportation management systems (TMS) software is forecast to result in significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVD-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global SaaS-based SCM market. Due to severe supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the market has increased rapidly. In addition, there was a huge demand for online shopping in several areas, which made it necessary for companies in the food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics areas to invest in automation, including supply chain automation. This fueled the global market growth. The COVID-19 outbreak negatively affected a number of industries, and maintaining complex supply chain networks has become difficult for them, based on which the SaaS-based SCM market grew.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Increasing spending on transportation and logistics encourages the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chains. The transportation and logistics industry in the region is highly competitive and includes a variety of industries such as shipping, rail, and aviation. Thus, these factors are fueling the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Strong economic growth and continued development of the services sector have led companies to invest heavily in SaaS-based SCM to sustain growth and increase productivity. In addition, factors such as increased mobility penetration, increased cloud deployments among SMEs, and continued modernization of the manufacturing and construction industries are driving large investments in the SaaS-based SCM industry in emerging markets.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global SaaS-based SCM market are:

International Business Machines Corporation

Accenture plc

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Blue Yonder Group, Incorporated

Manhattan Associates, Incorporated

Infor

The Descartes Systems Group Incorporated

HighJump

Kinaxis Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global SaaS-based SCM market segmentation focuses on Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Solution

Software

Service

Segmentation based on Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food And Beverages

Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Logistics And Transportation

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

