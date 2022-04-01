Cumene Market Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

The global cumene market size was US$ 19.1 billion in 2021. The global cumene market size is forecast to grow to US$ 27.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC922

Cumene is also known as isopropyl benzene. It is an organic compound, flammable and colourless in nature, with a high boiling point of approximately 152°C. It is a constituent of crude oil and refined fuels.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global cumene market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities, owing to the surging demand for phenol, acetone, and other derivates

The wide applications of phenol in fiberglass boats, plywood, DVDs and CDs, computers, window glazing, automotive parts and accessories, circuit boards, sports equipment, etc., will drive the cumene market forward.

The applications of cumene as thinners for enamels, paints, lacquers, etc., will escalate the growth of the market.

Growing construction activities will contribute to the growth of the global cumene market.

Growing urbanization and rising global population will benefit the global cumene market during the analysis period.

Economic growth and increase in per capita income will boost the growth of the global cumene market.

The rising popularity of phenolic resins & bisphenol-A will escalate the industry growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic declined construction activities. As a result, the global cumene market witnessed low demand for phenol and acetone derivatives. Furthermore, the demand for cosmetics and personal care products reduced drastically. The paints and enamels industry, high-octane aviation fuels industry, and polymer industry witnessed a sudden drop in terms of revenue. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global cumene market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC922

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific cumene market is forecast to hold the largest market share. China is forecast to emerge as a substantial cumene market as the country holds nearly one-fourth of the global coatings market. The growing expansion of industry players in the region will also benefit the market. For instance, PPG invested nearly US$ 13 million in its Jiading, China, paint and coatings facility in order to expand the plant’s capacity by more than 8,000 tons per year. Such investments are expected to drive this regional market forward.

China is also among the largest markets for domestic air passengers. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the Asia-Pacific cumene market over the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Cepsa

INEOS

Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

Dow

Koch Industries Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cumene market segmentation focuses on Catalyst, Application, and Region.

By Catalyst Type

Aluminium Chloride Catalyst

Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

Other Catalyst Types

By Application

Phenol

Acetone

Other Applications (Including Paints, Enamels, Aviation Fuels, and Others)

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC922

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC922

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/