Hao Quoc Tien to be appointed as Toyota’s Chief Executive Officer of Asia Region, succeeding Yoichi Miyazaki

Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (TMAP) announced that its Chief Executive Officer of Asia Region, Yoichi Miyazaki has been promoted to Toyota Motor Corporation's (TMC) Operating Officer and Global Chief Competitive Officer, effective from April 1st, 2022. Yoichi Miyazaki, who has been leading the Asia region for Toyota since 2020 will now become responsible for improving the competitiveness of Toyota across all regions, delivering "Ever Better Mobility solutions" for our customers and being the "Best in Town" to contribute to society and global sustainability.



Succeeding Yoichi Miyazaki, Hao Quoc Tien, Chief Operating Officer & Regional Operating Officer of TMAP, will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Asia Region for TMC and President of TMAP. In addition, he will take over the role of Vice Chairman of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd., while concurrently maintaining his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of Asia Region for Toyota Financial Services and Deputy Chief Officer of Sales Financial Business Group for TMC.



Hao Quoc Tien first joined Toyota Canada in 1999. Since then, he has held several key executive posts in Sales and Marketing for Toyota and Lexus in several regions - North America, Japan, China, and Singapore.



Hao Quoc Tien will now lead the on-going transformation of Toyota in Asia from an automotive to a mobility company, focusing on achieving Asia's ambitious business plans. This includes the launch of various electrified vehicles, the drive towards carbon neutrality across the entire value chain, and the start of multiple new mobility initiatives through close collaboration with Asia Sales and Manufacturing Companies (ASMCs) and Sales Finance Companies (SFCs) in the region.



Hao Quoc Tien, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Asia Region, noted, "Toyota sincerely believes that Asia is the company's second home, and our long and storied history has allowed us to be market leaders across multiple countries, thereby serving a huge number of customers with technologically advanced vehicles that deliver the highest quality, durability, and reliability. I am very excited to build upon this foundation, while transforming ourselves to a mobility company, bringing thrill and joy to meet changing expectations of customers. We aim to tackle climate change through multiple technological pathways, including the widest and most accessible electrified vehicle line up and various new mobility solutions. In line with the vision of Akio Toyoda, our Global CEO, this will allow us to create "Mobility for All," and ensure that we support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) transformative promise to "Leave No One Behind".





