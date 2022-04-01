Alexa
Taiwan raises nearly NT$1 billion for Ukraine

NT$753 million donated, NT$177 million received via online payment platform WaBay

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/01 12:23
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's campaign to raise donations for Ukrainian refugees has reached nearly NT$1 billion (US$34.8 million) within a month.

To assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on March 2 that it had set up a special account through the Relieve Disaster Foundation. By March 10, the account had received NT$404.97 million in donations, while NT$117 million had been donated through the online payment platform WaBay, bringing the total to NT$521.98 million, according to the foundation.

As of Thursday (March 31), NT$930.36 million had been raised for Ukraine. Of this, NT$752.99 million was donated to the special account, while NT$177.37 million was received through WaBay.

Those wishing to make a donation to MOFA's relief fund for Ukrainian refugees via credit card can visit the Stand for freedom: Ukrainian refugee aid program website. To send a donation by ATM or bank transfer, see the payment information listed below:

Account name: Relieve Disaster Foundation (財團法人賑災基金會)

Bank name: Land Bank of Taiwan (005) (土地銀行 長春分行)

Account number: 102-005-124-619

Donations can also be made via this WaBay page.

(Taiwan News image)
