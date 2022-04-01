Matthews scores NHL-leading 50th, Toronto beats Winnipeg 7-3

Fans cheer on Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) after his shorthanded goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NH... Fans cheer on Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) after his shorthanded goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) scores a shorthanded goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the second period of an... Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) scores a shorthanded goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) looks on as teammate Carl Dahlstrom (48) and Winnipeg Jets centre Mason Appleton (22) vie for contro... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) looks on as teammate Carl Dahlstrom (48) and Winnipeg Jets centre Mason Appleton (22) vie for control of the puck beside the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) and teammate Josh Morrissey (44) get low to defend against Toronto Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza (19) durin... Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) and teammate Josh Morrissey (44) get low to defend against Toronto Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night.

Matthews scored Toronto's sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead and became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the milestone since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94.

William Nylander had two power-play goals and an assist and Ilya Mikheyev scored short-handed and had a three-point game. Mark Giordano added a goal and an assist and John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren also scored Toronto, which got 20 saves from Erik Kallgren. Mitch Marner added three assists.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, Blake Wheeler and Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 31 shots.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: Host Los Angeles Kings on Saturday to open a three-game homestand.

Toronto: At Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in the start of a four-game trip.

