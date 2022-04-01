Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Matthews scores NHL-leading 50th, Toronto beats Winnipeg 7-3

By Associated Press
2022/04/01 10:22
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) looks on as teammate Carl Dahlstrom (48) and Winnipeg Jets centre Mason Appleton (22) vie for contro...
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) and teammate Josh Morrissey (44) get low to defend against Toronto Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza (19) durin...
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) looks on as teammate Carl Dahlstrom (48) and Winnipeg Jets centre Mason Appleton (22) vie for contro...
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) scores a shorthanded goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the second period of an...
Fans cheer on Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) after his shorthanded goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NH...

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) looks on as teammate Carl Dahlstrom (48) and Winnipeg Jets centre Mason Appleton (22) vie for contro...

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) and teammate Josh Morrissey (44) get low to defend against Toronto Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza (19) durin...

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) looks on as teammate Carl Dahlstrom (48) and Winnipeg Jets centre Mason Appleton (22) vie for contro...

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) scores a shorthanded goal on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the second period of an...

Fans cheer on Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) after his shorthanded goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NH...

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night.

Matthews scored Toronto's sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead and became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the milestone since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94.

William Nylander had two power-play goals and an assist and Ilya Mikheyev scored short-handed and had a three-point game. Mark Giordano added a goal and an assist and John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren also scored Toronto, which got 20 saves from Erik Kallgren. Mitch Marner added three assists.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, Blake Wheeler and Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 31 shots.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: Host Los Angeles Kings on Saturday to open a three-game homestand.

Toronto: At Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in the start of a four-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-01 11:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Love, fame, and money: Taiwan porn star reveals insights into industry
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Photos show pig organs spilled across bridge in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Taiwan reports 87 local COVID cases, most in 9 months
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
26 schools across Taiwan announce closures due to COVID
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Multiple unrelated COVID cases across Taiwan 'warning sign': Chen
Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup
Taiwan wins 1st place at Bakery World Cup
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Taiwan emboldened by Ukraine's president to alter Chinese invasion defense plans
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation
Chinese professor who allegedly bullied Taiwanese student faces university investigation