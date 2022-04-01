Isles' Aho, Hurricanes' Aho score goals at almost same time

New York Islanders' Sebastian Aho, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Col... New York Islanders' Sebastian Aho, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates away after a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ralei... Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) skates away after a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoa! It's a Double Aho!

Both NHL players named Sebastian Aho — one a defenseman for the New York Islanders, the other a forward for the Carolina Hurricanes — scored goals for their teams Thursday night.

And at nearly the exact same time.

According to Sportsnet Stats, the Islanders' Aho scored his first goal of the season at 7:14 p.m. EDT in New York against Columbus.

Just 34 seconds later — and more than 500 miles away — the Hurricanes' Aho scored his 31st goal in Carolina against Montreal. Both gave their teams 1-0 leads in the first period.

It's not the first time the two have combined on a statistical oddity. In 2018, New York's Aho committed a hooking penalty on Carolina's Aho, causing MSG Networks Islanders play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Burke to exclaim: "A little Sebastian Aho-on-Sebastian Aho crime.”

The two Ahos are not related, by the way. The Islanders' Aho, Sebastian Johannes Aho, is 26 and from Sweden. He has three career NHL goals in limited action.

The Hurricanes' Aho, Sebastian Antero Aho, is 24 and from Finland. He's a two-time NHL All-Star and has 176 career goals.

